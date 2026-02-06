Cans of Minute Maid frozen concentrates are being phased out

Coca-Cola is phasing out Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates, ending a decades-old staple of American freezers.

The company says shifting consumer habits and declining demand drove the decision.

Retailers and longtime fans are preparing for the disappearance of a once-ubiquitous product.

When was the last time you made up a pitcher of orange juice from a can of frozen concentrate? Exactly.

Coca-Cola, which owns the iconic Minute Maid brand, has announced it will stop making the cans of frozen concentrate juice. These days, consumers prefer the grab-and-go bottles of juice without having to mix concentrate with water.

The company has confirmed that production of the frozen concentrates will be phased out as it refocuses the Minute Maid brand on products that better align with current consumer preferences. Ready-to-drink juices, refrigerated beverages, and lower-sugar options have steadily gained ground, while demand for frozen concentrates has continued to decline.

A sign of the times

Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates were once a fixture in U.S. households, prized for their affordability, long freezer life, and convenience. Introduced in the postwar boom of frozen foods, the products became synonymous with orange juice at breakfast tables across the country.

In recent years, however, shoppers have increasingly favored fresh or refrigerated juices over products that require mixing and preparation.

Coca-Cola emphasized that the move does not signal an exit from the juice category. Minute Maid remains a core brand within the company’s portfolio, with continued investment planned for bottled juices, juice drinks, and newer offerings positioned around wellness and flavor variety.

Simplifying things for supermarkets

For retailers, the discontinuation will simplify freezer sections that have already been shrinking, as frozen food space is reallocated to faster-moving categories. Some grocery chains had already reduced or eliminated frozen juice concentrates due to slow sales and low turnover.

Still, the decision has sparked nostalgia among baby boomers who grew up with the ritual of popping open a can of frozen concentrate and mixing it with water. On social media, some consumers have lamented the loss of what they see as a more economical and less wasteful option compared with single-serve bottles.

Food historians note that the decline of frozen juice concentrates mirrors broader changes in American eating habits. Once celebrated as a modern convenience, frozen concentrates now compete with a crowded beverage landscape that includes cold-pressed juices, smoothies, flavored waters, and energy drinks.

Coca-Cola has not announced an exact end date for all Minute Maid frozen concentrate products, but consumers can expect availability to diminish as existing inventory is sold through.