No surprise here: Drinking water is good for you

Public health advice often recommends drinking eight cups of water daily, and new research from UC San Francisco confirms this habit can have significant health benefits.

Key Findings

Kidney Stones: Drinking enough water reduces the risk of kidney stones.

Drinking enough water reduces the risk of kidney stones. Weight Loss: Adults who drank six cups of water daily lost weight, but no effect was seen in adolescents drinking eight cups.

Adults who drank six cups of water daily lost weight, but no effect was seen in adolescents drinking eight cups. Other Benefits: Drinking water can help prevent: Migraines. Urinary tract infections (UTIs). Low blood pressure. Improve blood sugar control in diabetics.

Drinking water can help prevent:

Study Details

The researchers reviewed 18 clinical trials and published their findings in JAMA Network Open. They found the most robust evidence for kidney stone prevention and weight loss.

How Water Helps

Drinking water before meals can support weight management.

Extra water can reduce recurrent UTIs and extend time between infections.

Drinking more helps manage headaches, diabetes, and low blood pressure.

“The amount of rigorous research turned out to be limited, but in some specific areas, there was a statistically significant benefit,” Dr. Benjamin Breyer of the UC San Francisco College of Urology, said. “To our knowledge, this is the first study assessing the benefits of water consumption on clinical outcomes broadly.”

Tailored Recommendations

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Breyer. Hydration needs vary by individual, especially for those with specific conditions like kidney stones or frequent urination.

This research highlights the importance of adequate hydration as a simple, low-cost way to improve health outcomes.

