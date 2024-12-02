Write a review
  2. News
  3. News for You

No surprise here: Drinking water is good for you

Drinking water is good for you. It's been assumed to be beneficial but actual research was slender, now research supports it. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

It's been assumed to be beneficial but actual research was slender

Public health advice often recommends drinking eight cups of water daily, and new research from UC San Francisco confirms this habit can have significant health benefits.

Key Findings

  • Kidney Stones: Drinking enough water reduces the risk of kidney stones.
  • Weight Loss: Adults who drank six cups of water daily lost weight, but no effect was seen in adolescents drinking eight cups.
  • Other Benefits: Drinking water can help prevent:
    • Migraines.
    • Urinary tract infections (UTIs).
    • Low blood pressure.
    • Improve blood sugar control in diabetics.

Study Details

The researchers reviewed 18 clinical trials and published their findings in JAMA Network Open. They found the most robust evidence for kidney stone prevention and weight loss.

How Water Helps

  • Drinking water before meals can support weight management.
  • Extra water can reduce recurrent UTIs and extend time between infections.
  • Drinking more helps manage headaches, diabetes, and low blood pressure.

“The amount of rigorous research turned out to be limited, but in some specific areas, there was a statistically significant benefit,” Dr. Benjamin Breyer of the UC San Francisco College of Urology, said. “To our knowledge, this is the first study assessing the benefits of water consumption on clinical outcomes broadly.” 

Tailored Recommendations

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Breyer. Hydration needs vary by individual, especially for those with specific conditions like kidney stones or frequent urination.

This research highlights the importance of adequate hydration as a simple, low-cost way to improve health outcomes.

The study, which analyzed 18 randomized controlled trials, appears Nov. 25 in JAMA Network Open.  

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.