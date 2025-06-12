Walmart expanding drone delivery to five U.S. cities

• Major Expansion: Walmart is launching drone delivery service in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa through a partnership with Wing, bringing the service to 100 stores across these metropolitan areas.

• Proven Track Record: Since launching in 2021, Walmart has completed over 150,000 drone deliveries in Northwest Arkansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, promising delivery times of 30 minutes or less for groceries and household goods.

• Growing Market Demand: Consumer interest is driving expansion, with surveys showing 43% of shoppers cite last-minute grocery needs as their most common reason for unplanned store trips, while 74% want fast delivery options to replace time-consuming shopping trips.

Walmart has announced it is significantly expanding its drone delivery service to five major U.S. cities, marking the retailer's largest roll-out of the technology since launching the program three years ago.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant will begin offering drone delivery in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa through its partnership with Wing, a drone delivery provider that operates under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. The service will be available from 100 Walmart stores across these metropolitan areas.

Wing's drones can fly beyond visual line of sight with an operational range of up to six miles from each participating store, allowing the company to serve customers across broad geographic areas in each city.

Since first launching drone delivery in 2021 in Northwest Arkansas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Walmart has completed more than 150,000 deliveries using the technology. The company said it has maintained its promise of delivering orders within 30 minutes or less, covering groceries and other household essentials. Walmart is also piloting prescription medication deliveries through the drone program.

The expansion comes as Walmart continues to diversify its drone delivery partnerships. Earlier this year, the company launched its first drone delivery site using Zipline's P2 system at stores in Mesquite and Waxahachie, Texas. Zipline's technology is expected to eventually serve more than 30 million people across 10 U.S. states.

Consumer demand for drone delivery continues to accelerate. Wing CFO Shannon Nash cited survey data in a recent interview with Supermarket News showing that 43% of consumers identified last-minute grocery needs as the primary driver of unplanned store visits. Additionally, 74% of respondents expressed interest in using fast delivery options to replace time-consuming shopping trips.

Walmart vs. Amazon

The drone delivery market is becoming increasingly competitive, with Walmart's primary rival Amazon also investing heavily in the technology.

Amazon operates its Prime Air service in the West Valley area of metro Phoenix, using MK30 drones capable of delivering items weighing five pounds or less within an hour.

As both retailers race to capture market share in the emerging drone delivery sector, the technology represents a significant shift in how consumers may receive their everyday purchases, potentially reducing traffic to physical stores while improving convenience for shoppers seeking immediate fulfillment of their orders.