The Costco bakery is rolling out online cake ordering

Costco is finally modernizing one of its most outdated systems: ordering custom bakery cakes.

For decades, members had to visit the bakery kiosk in-person and fill out a paper order form just to request a cake. Now the warehouse giant is beginning to roll out a new digital option that lets shoppers place cake orders directly through the Costco mobile app.

The update lets members customize cakes (including flavor, size, design, and message) from their phone before picking them up in the warehouse.

But there’s a catch. Not every Costco has it yet and it’s rolling out gradually across the U.S.

Why this change matters

Until now, ordering a Costco cake required two trips:

One visit to the store to fill out a paper order slip A second trip to pick up the finished cake

The new digital system eliminates the first trip and makes it easier to plan events like birthdays, graduations, or office parties.

When the rollout expands nationwide, it could become one of the biggest convenience upgrades Costco has made to its bakery in years.

How to tell if your Costco offers digital cake ordering

Because the feature is still rolling out, the easiest way to check is inside the Costco mobile app.

Follow these steps:

Open the Costco app. Tap “Warehouse” at the bottom of the screen. Confirm your home warehouse location. Scroll down and look for “Custom Cake Ordering.” Tap on it and follow the instructions.

If you don’t see it yet, your Costco hasn’t been added to the rollout yet.

You'll have to use the traditional method for now, which is filling out a paper cake order form at the bakery kiosk.

Why Costco cakes are such a popular deal

Costco’s bakery cakes have long been considered one of their best values.

The half-sheet cake (12” x 16”) feeds around 45 people and costs $24.99, making it far cheaper per slice than most grocery store bakeries.

That’s why they’re a go-to dessert for:

Birthday parties

School celebrations

Office events

Graduation parties

End-of-season soccer or little league parties

Smart tips when ordering a Costco cake