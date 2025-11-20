Gobble up the savings: Why your Thanksgiving dinner just got cheaper

Thanksgiving dinner for 10 across America now averages $55.18, down about 5% from last year.

The cost drop is largely thanks to a big price fall on frozen turkeys, even while fresh produce costs climbed.

There are regional cost differences: the South remains the most affordable region, while the West leads as the highest-cost.

If you’re pulling together your grocery list for Thanksgiving this year, you might breathe a little easier.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has released its 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey and, good news: the average cost of the spread for 10 people is $55.18, or about $5.52 per person. That’s a roughly 5% drop compared to last year.

After two years of price relief, things are easing back a bit, though it’s not quite back to pre-pandemic comfort levels. The survey gives a consumer-friendly snapshot of what many of us pay for a standard Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s encouraging to see some relief in the price of turkeys, as it is typically the most expensive part of the meal,” AFBF Economist Faith Parum, Ph.D., said in a news release.

“Farmers are still working to rebuild turkey flocks that were devastated by avian influenza, but overall demand has also fallen. The combination will help ensure turkey will remain an affordable option for families celebrating Thanksgiving.”

How the Survey Was Done

Each year, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) enlists volunteer shoppers from all 50 states and Puerto Rico to help collect pricing data.

During the first week of November, these volunteers check grocery store shelves in person and also online — via apps and websites — to find the prices of a fixed "shopping basket" of Thanksgiving staples.

Importantly, they don’t rely on coupons or bundled deals; they report regular retail pricing only.

This survey has been carried out every year since 1986, and AFBF keeps the same basic menu to make cost comparisons over time more meaningful.

The specifics: what’s driving the changes

The menu in the survey covers the staples: a 16-pound frozen turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all sized for ten servings.

Here’s what’s moving:

The frozen turkey is a big win for shoppers: the average price is now $21.50 (or $1.34 per pound), which is down more than 16% from last year.

Half of the items surveyed showed price declines. For example, dinner rolls and stuffing both dropped in price, helped by lower wheat costs.

On the flip side, some fresh produce items jumped significantly: frozen vegetable trays are up about 61%, and sweet potatoes climbed about 37% in price. These increases are tied to weather disruptions, labor shortages, and the inherent volatility of produce markets.

The survey also broke down costs by region: the classic meal averages $50.01 in the South, $54.38 in the Midwest, $60.82 in the Northeast, and $61.75 in the West. For an expanded menu (adding items like boneless ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans), the cost goes up to $71.20 in the South and as high as $84.97 in the West.



In short: if you’re feeding a group of ten this year, you’re likely spending less than last year — thanks mostly to a turkey price break — but keep an eye on the produce aisle, because some sides are costing more.