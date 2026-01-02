4 shopping tips for 2026 that’ll save you money (almost anywhere)

Buy prices, not products. Decide what “a good deal” is before you shop, so you stop paying full price just because you’re out of something

Let the math do the work. Unit price beats “family size,” “buy 2,” and most sale signs if you check it every time

Shop on the store’s schedule, not yours. Clearance, markdown racks, and post-holiday windows are where the real savings live

If you want to spend less in 2026, it’s time to focus on having a system that makes it harder to overpay. Because let’s face it, stores are really good at getting you to open your wallets wide. From the lighting they use, to the layout, to the “limited time” tags… it’s all designed to get you to buy one more thing.

These four tips work at grocery stores, big box stores, drugstores, and most online retailers. The best part is that none of them require extreme couponing. You just need a few small habits that you can stack on top of each other.

1. Stop buying items. Start buying prices.

The biggest money leak isn’t what you buy. It’s the price you pay for the same stuff over and over because you never set a “buy price.”

Do this once: pick the 15 things you buy all the time (coffee, cereal, chicken, diapers, detergent, trash bags, toothpaste, etc.). For each one, write down the price you consider “a good deal” and that’s your buy price moving forward.

Then shop like this:

If it’s at or below your buy price, buy it (and buy enough for a few weeks).

If it’s above your buy price, you either switch brands, switch sizes, or skip it.

Retail-specific examples (easy wins):

Grocery: if your predetermined “buy price” for ground beef is $4/lb, you stop guessing every week if it’s a good deal or not.

if your predetermined “buy price” for ground beef is $4/lb, you stop guessing every week if it’s a good deal or not. Target/Walmart: they’re famous for rotating their deals on toiletries and cleaning items constantly. So, if you know your stock-up price, you stop paying full price just because you ran out.

they’re famous for rotating their deals on toiletries and cleaning items constantly. So, if you know your stock-up price, you stop paying full price just because you ran out. Drugstores: if you must shop regularly at CVS or Walgreens, buy only when there’s a promo (spend X, get X rewards) that drops the price below your buy price.

Pro tip: Take one photo per aisle of shelf price tags (coffee, cereal, paper goods, etc.) on a normal trip. That becomes your quick “what’s normal vs. what’s a deal” reference the next time you’re tempted by a sign screaming SALE.

2. Use unit price like a weapon

Stores love to sell bigger packages of things because shoppers tend to assume that big = cheaper. Sometimes it’s true but sometimes it’s a clear trap.

The move: before you buy, always compare the unit price (per ounce, per pound, per count). The vast majority of stores now put it on the shelf tag. If they don’t, do quick math:

Price ÷ ounces (or count) = that’s your real comparison number to pay attention to.

The grocery store traps you’ll avoid immediately:

“Party size” chips that are barely cheaper per ounce

“Buy 2” deals where one larger size was cheaper anyway

Meat multi-packs that look like savings until you notice higher $/lb

Where this works in real life:

Toilet paper/paper towels: the only number that matters is cost per sheet (or per 100 sheets).

the only number that matters is cost per sheet (or per 100 sheets). Laundry detergent: compare cost per load, not bottle size.

compare cost per load, not bottle size. Diapers/wipes: cost per diaper or wipe. Brands change count constantly so it’s time to pay attention.

Think of it this way, if the bigger size isn’t at least 10% cheaper per unit, you’re not really “stocking up,” you’re just storing a bunch of stuff at not a great price.

3. Shop in “markdown windows,” not whenever you feel like it

Store markdowns aren’t random. Many stores follow routines and you don’t need insider info to benefit. Instead, you just need to stop shopping like every day is the same.

Try this:

Pick two shopping days per week.

One is your “fresh” day, think produce, dairy, and meat.

One is your “markdown” day (clearance, manager’s specials, short-dated stuff).

Grocery-specific wins:

Look for manager’s special meat (freeze it if you won’t use it right away).

Hit the bakery/produce markdown racks first, not last as the good deals tend to go fast.

If you’re flexible, buy what’s on markdown and build your meals around it.

General retail version:

Keep in mind that clearance deals usually gets better after a holiday and near the end of a season.

If you’re shopping for clothes, you’ll usually do better when stores are transitioning (winter → spring, summer → fall).

For big retailers, clearance is often strongest when they need floor space for the next season.

Pro tip: At any store, don’t be afraid to ask: “When do you mark this department down?” Don’t say “when is the next sale?” as employees don’t always have that information. But be polite and employees will typically share their markdown schedule. They might say “usually mornings” or “usually mid-week” or “it depends but check early in the morning.” All info you can use to plan your next trip.

4. Treat “free shipping” and “pickup convenience” like the upcharge it is

Convenience is the most expensive line item that most shoppers gloss over. You pay for it in the form of delivery fees, marked-up prices, and small impulse buys.

The fix is simple:

Try using store-pickup for your main grocery order as you’ll have fewer impulse purchases.

Then do one in-store trip for produce or to look for store-specific markdowns.

Avoid those “tiny online orders” that often trigger shipping fees.

Easy rules:

If you’re opting for delivery, be sure to bundle your order. One bigger order easily beats three small ones in potential shipping costs.

If a store marks up delivery prices (fairly common), reserve delivery for stuff you’d buy anyway, not your cravings and impulse buys.

If you keep getting talked into “spend $35 to avoid a fee,” that’s the store training you to overspend.

Retail version that works everywhere: