Grocery shoppers need a strategy if they hope to stay within their food budget

Plan meals around weekly sales and what you already have at home

Compare unit prices instead of relying on sticker price alone

Avoid shopping while hungry to reduce impulse purchases

Food prices were already elevated to start with, but the effects of conflict in the Middle East will likely push them even higher. Savvy grocery shoppers have already begun to change how they shop, becoming more strategic, disciplined, and resourceful in the aisles.

Changing what you buy can make a difference. Consumer experts say small behavioral changes can lead to meaningful savings over time. But going shopping without a plan can be a big mistake. Behavioral scientist Kieva Hranchuk, PhD, says it can lerad to what she calls “decision fatigue.”

“By the time shoppers reach the checkout line, they have often already made dozens of decisions throughout the store,” Hranchuk told Real Simple.

Start with a plan

Meal planning has emerged as one of the most effective ways to control spending. By reviewing store circulars and building meals around discounted items, shoppers can reduce waste and stretch ingredients across multiple dishes. For example, a discounted rotisserie chicken can be used for several meals instead of just one.

Another key strategy is paying attention to unit pricing—the cost per ounce, pound, or other measurement—rather than the overall price tag. Larger packages are not always the better deal, and store brands frequently offer the same quality as name brands at a lower cost.

Technology is also playing a growing role. Many grocery chains now offer digital coupons, loyalty rewards, and app-based discounts that can significantly reduce totals at checkout. Still, experts caution that deals should only be used for items already on a shopper’s list.

Avoid crowds

Timing can also make a difference. Shopping earlier in the week or during off-peak hours can help consumers avoid crowds and make more deliberate choices. Some stores also discount perishable items like meat and bakery goods at certain times of day.

Finally, shoppers are increasingly turning to simpler habits—like eating before heading to the store—to curb unnecessary purchases. Studies have shown that hunger can lead to higher spending and less healthy choices.