The Spirit of Christmas (without the credit card hangover)

Spirit Halloween’s sibling brand, Spirit Christmas, has officially opened 30 pop-up stores across the Northeast and Great Lakes, each transformed into a full-blown “Peppermint Lane” winter wonderland. Think animatronics, inflatables, ornaments, ugly sweaters, novelty gifts, photo ops, and Santa visits, all layered on thick with twinkle lights and nostalgia.

It’s meant to be an “experience,” not just a store, which is fun…and also exactly how you end up spending way more than you planned. Here’s how to enjoy the Spirit of Christmas and keep your budget intact.

Treat Peppermint Lane like an attraction, not a shopping cart

They have named their in-store experience “Peppermint Lane” this year and it includes interactive displays, a themed photo booth, and a Santa meet-and-greet in some locations. All ploys designed to keep you in the store longer which often means more impulse buys.

Decide before you go: Is this a family outing or a shopping trip?

If it’s just a fun family outing, almost like going to check out neighborhood Christmas light displays, I recommend setting a hard “treat budget” (for example, $25 for one ornament and one small toy or accessory) and stick to it.

If you’re going specifically to buy decor, be sure to bring a list and snap photos of “maybe” items instead of blindly tossing them in the cart. You can then price-check the items at home and only go back for the actual deals.

Pro tip: Consider giving the kids a photo mission, not a shop and spend mission. Let them “hunt” for the funniest sweater, the wildest inflatable, or the cutest ornament and take pictures instead of asking for everything.

Compare big decor to big-box prices in real time

Spirit Christmas is heavy on animatronics, inflatables, and large decor, which are high-margin categories almost everywhere.

Before you commit to the $150 inflatable snowman, pull out your phone and check comparable options at Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, and Costco.

Look closely at size, materials, and warranty. A slightly pricier item at a home-improvement store may come with better durability and return terms.

Pro tip: Always assume a “must-have” item will go on clearance right after Christmas. If it’s something you don’t necessarily need this year, wait until their after-holiday sale and potentially get the item for 50-75% off.

Play the “stocking stuffer and white-elephant only” game

These stores are tailor-made for stocking stuffers and white-elephant gifts. Think things like ugly sweaters, funny socks, mugs, gag gifts, and themed accessories.

To avoid turning “just a couple small things” into a $90 checkout, be sure to set a price cap per person (say, $5–$10 for stockings, $15–$20 for white-elephant).

Use Spirit Christmas for the fun item, then fill in the “practical” stuff (candy, basics, gift cards) at discount or grocery stores where unit prices are lower.

Plan for end-of-season deals (and maybe next Halloween)

Like Spirit Halloween, Spirit Christmas is a seasonal pop-up, which usually means markdowns as the holiday gets closer to December 25 and especially in the final days. Then from December 26th to the 28th expect some great deals as they try to clear everything out.

Make a quick note of the big-ticket items you’d definitely buy if they were discounted. Things like specific inflatables, tree toppers, or high-end ornaments.

Swing by in the final week before Christmas or right after to see what’s left on clearance.

Pro tip: Consider cross-season items that can serve multiple purposes. Some lights, generic winter decor, or even certain animatronics can pull double duty for next Halloween with minor tweaks.