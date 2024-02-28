Here are five things to consider buying in March

This Friday marks the start of the month of March, which means shoppers can save big on categories such as tax software, outdoor gear, travel, and more.

Online sales watchers that they are, the savings savants at RetailMeNot shared with ConsumerAffairs the absolute five things that consumers should consider buying in March.

5 Things to Buy in March

What one thing is looming large for the next month? Taxes! And RetailMeNot’s researchers said that tax software will be an average 28% off in March.

“While more than half of Americans file in February, plenty likely still need to file — especially those who need extra time due to complicated tax returns,” RetailMeNot’s Kristin McGrath told ConsumerAffairs.

“And the top tax software companies will continue duking it out over their business. In addition to promo codes for straight-up discounts, check for other valuable savings like free expert help from tax pros.”

But, a word to the wise – pay very close attention to anything “free” that H&R Block or TurboTax are pitching.

Outdoor Gear

Expect an average discount of 22% off here. Now that winter is seeing itself out the door, the outdoors starts to seem more appealing to those in cold climates. And retailers are ready to welcome them into spring weather with all sorts of outdoors’y stuff like running shoes, kayaks, sporting equipment, transitional athletic clothing and more.

Check out Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Cabela’s. Also, don't miss out on ski apparel and equipment deals, and clearance winter outdoor clothing!

Travel

Another 20% or more savings on average – which could be huge for anyone making summer vacation plans or still undecided on spring break.

According to RetailMeNot's survey, most Americans (64%) will travel in March or April this year. Luckily, RetailMeNot is throwing its second annual Spring Savecation event March 4-10, which will offer extra savings and cash back on all things travel, from tours to stuff you need to pack!

Top retailers such as Expedia, IHG, Viator, Booking.com, Macy’s, and Adidas are already confirmed to participate with special offers during the event.

Kids Apparel

Average discount: 18% off. Have your kids outgrown what’s in the closet? No sweat. March means a new chance for those of you who don't have a hand-me-down connection.

Several retailers offer discounts on toddler and child clothing as a way to compete with one another. Moreover, Easter is just around the corner, so you may see some enticing offers on little Easter dresses, Easter suits, and Easter outfits.

“Timing is everything, though. For the biggest discounts on kids’ formalwear and spring clothing, shop toward the end of the month for last-minute Easter sales and the first blossoms of spring clearance sales as retailers get ready to stock summer fashion in April,” McGrath said, adding that you would be wise to check out Carter's, Janie and Jack, Target, Macy's, Kohl's and more for possible can't-miss deals!

Home & Garden

Average discount: 17% off. Just like clothing is seasonal, so are home and garden goods. And March gets to play two ends against the middle in this game, too.

Not only will you find some clearance deals on colder-weather items (think outdoor heaters) but also a gearing-up of sales on warm-weather prep — think patio furniture, outdoor rugs and more. You’re likely to find some of the best deals at Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe's and more.

And watch for the holidays, too!

Every month is loaded with specialty holidays and many of them can bring out special deals from retailers or brands.

For example, March is Craft Month: According to a former Hobby Lobby employee, craft items often go on sale, with seasonal items immediately marked down. Consumers interested in crafts could look for discounts at craft stores during Craft Month.

Then, there’s …