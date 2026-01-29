Target savings secrets most shoppers still don’t know

Wait for deeper markdowns. Clearance follows a cycle (15% → 30% → 50% → 70% → 90%). If there’s lots of inventory at 15% or 30%, come back in a week or two.

Stack every app discount. Combine Circle offers, activated manufacturer coupons, gift card promos, and your 5% Circle Card savings in one trip.

Buy décor and seasonal items off-season. Trendy home goods and holiday stuff often ends up 50–90% off, and not just in the main clearance aisle, but scattered on random endcaps.

Target is a carefully designed environment set-up for you to overspend. How many times have you walked in for “just a couple things” and walked out with a $78 receipt?

The lighting feels nicer than Walmart’s, the aisles are roomy, the displays look more like Pinterest boards, and the prices feel “cheap enough.”

Once you understand how the system at Target works, you can flip the script and start walking out with actual deals instead of credit card regret.

Here’s how to really save money at Target.

Learn the Target clearance markdown rhythm

Target doesn’t randomly mark clearance items down. A pattern definitely exists. Employees know it, but most regular Target shoppers don’t.

When you see a clearance price tag, know that it gets marked down in stages.

Specifically, clearance starts at 15% off, then goes to 30%, then 50%, then 70%, and then the holy grail of 90% off (if inventory lingers).

Look at the little number in the upper-right corner of the clearance price sticker, it will read 15, 30, 50, 70 or 90. That’s the percent off the original price. That tells you where the item is in the markdown process.

I was told by more than one Target employee that they do their clearance markdowns every 10-14 days.

So, when you see something on clearance and it’s only marked down by 15% or 30%, know that it will get marked down further if it doesn’t sell out.

The takeaway: If you see something you like on clearance and it’s only 15% off, walk away, especially if there’s a lot of inventory. There’s a great chance you can come back in a week or two and get it for 50% or even 70% off.

Learn to use the Target app to stack discounts

Most people use the Target app to see if something is in stock. That’s fine, but the real power with their app is in learning to stack discounts for some serious savings.

Inside the app you’ve got the following:

Target Circle offers (store coupons)

Manufacturer coupons (yes, digital ones still exist)

Gift card promos (“Spend $50, get a $15 gift card”)

Your 5% Circle Card discount (if you have the card)

When you learn to stack these discounts together, the savings can add up quickly.

For example, let’s say you’re buying $50 of household stuff like paper towels, dish soap, detergent, and trash bags.

You can often stack the following discounts via their app:

Clip a Target Circle offer and save a flat dollar amount -OR- up to 20%.

Add a dollar-off manufacturer coupon.

Activate a “Spend $50, get a $15 gift card” promo.

Pay with a Target Circle Card and save another 5%.

In my example above, you could end up only paying around $41 out of pocket, and also walk away with a $15 gift card.

Your net cost for $50 worth of essentials just dropped into the mid-$20s.

Other tips worth knowing when stacking Target offers:

Circle offers will apply automatically to your purchase; you just need the cashier to scan your barcode within the app.

For manufacturer coupons, you actually have to activate them. Just tap the small green box next to the deal to add it.

Manufacturer coupons refresh often in the Target app, so it’s smart to scroll through them before you shop and hit “apply” on anything you might use. That way they’ll stay saved to your account, which means fewer missed savings at checkout.

If it’s decorative, assume it’s headed to clearance

Target’s home décor is a trap. A stylish, well-lit, smells-like-vanilla trap.

Brands like Hearth & Hand, Studio McGee, and Threshold rotate constantly. New looks come in, old ones quietly slide to the back and then to clearance.

Throw pillows. Table runners. Fake plants. Picture frames. Random ceramic objects that serve no purpose but feel important in the moment.

If it’s not essential and it’s tied to a “look” or season, there’s a very good chance it’ll be 30% to 70% off within a few months.

This is especially true right after:

Back-to-school resets

Fall décor transitions

Holiday flips (Christmas to winter, winter to spring)

If you love it but don’t need it now, wait. Your future self might buy it for half price.

The clearance sections are not always where you think

Most people check one sad little endcap and assume that’s the clearance. That’s not how it works at Target.

Instead, Target hides clearance stuff in multiple spots in the store:

A dedicated clearance endcap in each department.

Random endcaps scattered throughout aisles.

The back wall of clothing departments.

Sometimes mixed right into the regular racks and shelves.

The back wall in women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing is especially good. That’s where 50% and 70% off racks often live.

And here’s the kicker: shelf tags are frequently wrong or outdated.

Always scan items in the app. You’ll sometimes find a price that’s way lower than the sticker. I’ve seen $19.99 items ring up for $5.98 because they were on a later markdown stage the tag didn’t show yet.

Scanning feels annoying until you realize it’s basically a price-check lottery you win more often than you’d think.

Shop one season ahead, not in the moment

Target is legendary for post-holiday clearance sales where you can save quite a bit of money.

By being a patient shopper, and waiting for these sales, you can often save 50%, then 70%, then sometimes 90% as Target basically starts to give stuff away.

Right after major holidays is the perfect time to buy the following:

Gift wrap and bags

Party supplies

Classroom treats and décor

Storage bins and baskets

Outdoor string lights after summer

Also, consider buying Valentine’s stuff for next year on February 15th of this year.

Grab Easter basket fillers right after Easter. Stock-up on patio accessories in late summer, when the store is pushing back-to-school gear.

Pro tip: Don’t just check the seasonal aisle. Instead, walk the endcaps and random clearance shelves around the store. When Target goes into deep clearance mode (70–90%), employees start consolidating leftover holiday items and scatter them throughout the store to clear space fast.