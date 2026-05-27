Some popular grocery chains are changing senior discount days — Here’s when to shop

Senior grocery discounts are getting less predictable, with many chains changing dates or limiting deals by location.

Harris Teeter still offers 5% off every Thursday for shoppers 60+, while many Fry’s Food Stores locations offer 10% off monthly for shoppers 55+.

Many Kroger stores now focus more on digital coupons and app-based rewards instead of traditional senior discount days.

For years, senior discount days were one of the easiest ways for retirees to stretch a grocery budget without much extra effort. But according to a recent report from SavingAdvice, many grocery chains have adjusted, limited, or regionalized those savings programs.

These changes have left some seniors unknowingly shopping on the wrong day and missing their well-deserved 5% or 10% grocery discount entirely.

Here’s how some of the biggest grocery chains are currently handling senior discounts, and more importantly, how older shoppers can avoid missing savings.

Harris Teeter

While many grocery chains have scaled back senior savings, Harris Teeter continues to offer one of the more dependable programs available.

Shoppers age 60 and older can receive 5% off purchases every Thursday when using a VIC loyalty card. The discount applies after VIC savings and coupons are deducted, though exclusions usually include pharmacy items, fuel, gift cards, and event tickets.

Pro tip: Stack the Thursday senior discount with paper coupons, VIC card promotions, and weekly sale prices. Many experienced shoppers purposely schedule their largest grocery trip around Thursdays to maximize their savings.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer locations in many regions continue offering shoppers age 55 and older an extra 10% discount on the first Tuesday of each month.

But unlike many grocery discount programs, the savings applies more heavily to apparel, home goods, kitchenware, and private-label products rather than every grocery item in the store. This definitely makes the discount less valuable for those on a fixed income.

That means some shoppers expecting blanket savings may be disappointed if they don’t check the exclusions ahead of time.

Fry’s Food Stores

Most Fry’s Food locations still offer a 10% discount for shoppers 55+ on the first Wednesday of every month.

The 10% discount is good for both in-store shopping as well as same-day curbside pick-up or delivery. Specifically, the discount includes grocery items, health and beauty, pet food, produce, meats, bakery, apparel, housewares, baby items, toys, and more.

The only exclusions include prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, event tickets, postage, lottery, transit services, Western Union services, money orders, fuel, and gift cards.

Hy-Vee

While some Hy-Vee locations still offer weekly senior savings days, others have shifted to monthly events or changed the eligible weekday entirely.

Discounts range from 5% to 10% for shoppers age 55 and older, but participation now varies heavily from store to store.

The smart thing to do is ask about your local Hy-Vee’s senior discount directly. It seems that even locations in the same area may follow different rules.

Kroger

Kroger has phased out many of their traditional senior discounts.

Years ago, many Kroger locations offered regular weekly or monthly senior savings events. But today, many stores now focus more heavily on:

Digital coupons

Fuel points

Loyalty rewards

App-only deals

Personalized offers

For seniors uncomfortable using smartphone apps, that shift can feel frustrating because most potential savings is no longer automatic when you reach the checkout register.

Foodland

If you live in Hawaii, and are over 60 years of age, you need to be shopping at your local Foodland grocery store on Thursdays so you can save 5% on your purchase.

You simply show your ID at checkout and collect your 5% discount. Excludes prescriptions, stamps, bus passes, liquor, tobacco, gift cards, taxes, and bottle fees.