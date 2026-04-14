McDonald’s is expanding its beverage menu

McDonald’s is testing a new line of specialty beverages aimed at younger consumers.

The rollout includes cold brews, flavored sodas, and customizable refreshers.

Executives say the move is part of a broader strategy to compete with coffee and beverage chains.

McDonald’s has decided that burgers alone are not enough to draw customers. The fast-food chain is preparing to expand its beverage offerings with a new lineup of drinks designed to appeal to changing consumer tastes and compete more directly with coffeehouse chains and specialty drink brands.

The company has begun testing a range of beverages in select markets, including cold brew coffees, fruit-infused refreshers, and flavored sodas with customizable add-ins. The initiative reflects a significant push by the company to diversify its menu and tap into the rapidly growing market for premium and personalized drinks.

Aimed at younger consumers

Company executives say the new beverages are aimed particularly at younger customers, who are driving demand for unique flavors, aesthetic presentation, and customization options. Early test items reportedly include iced drinks with layered colors, popping boba-style toppings, and seasonal flavor combinations.

"Our fans' love for McDonald's beverages runs deep, from rallying for the return of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to coining the iconic 'Spicy Sprite.' Next month, we're building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide," McDonald's U.S. said in a statement.

The move also positions McDonald’s to compete more directly with chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, and emerging beverage-focused brands that have gained popularity on social media. Industry analysts note that drinks often carry higher profit margins than food items, making them an attractive area for expansion.

A trend-focused approach

McDonald’s has experimented with beverage innovation before, including its McCafé line, but the new effort signals a more aggressive and trend-focused approach. The company is also exploring digital integration, allowing customers to customize drinks through its mobile app.

While no nationwide launch date has been announced, the company says it will evaluate customer response in test markets before deciding on a broader rollout. If successful, the beverage expansion could become a key pillar of McDonald’s growth strategy in the coming years.