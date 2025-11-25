Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Here’s what to buy on each day to save the most

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer different strengths, with big-ticket items like TVs and appliances typically discounted more on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday often delivers better deals on smaller electronics, beauty, fashion, and home essentials.

Smart shopping comes down to strategy, including researching historical prices, comparing retailers, stacking promo codes and cash back, and staying on top of newsletters and social media alerts.

Even if you miss the big sale days, deals continue, as many retailers offer December promotions and year-end clearance that can be just as competitive.



Black Friday and Cyber Monday may only be a few days apart, but smart shoppers know they’re not created equal.

While both have become major deal holidays, each tends to deliver better discounts in different categories — and knowing which is which can mean the difference between scoring a real bargain and overspending.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert, Stephanie Carls, who explained that many shoppers head into the holidays unsure of what to snap up on Black Friday and what’s worth waiting for until Cyber Monday. With retailers pushing massive promotions and limited-time offers across both events, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or worry about missing out.

Carls breaks down where the biggest savings can be found on each sale day — plus emerging holiday shopping trends, consumer behavior this year, and strategies to help shoppers stay on budget while checking off their gift lists.

When do you shop?

What are the biggest differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Carls broke it all down.

“Black Friday was once focused on in-store doorbusters, while Cyber Monday centered on online tech deals,” she explained. “Today, the practical differences are minimal. Both events now offer deep discounts across every major category and most of the deals are available online.”

For shoppers, the biggest differences are likely with what’s on sale.

Carls said that Black Friday still tends to deliver the strongest prices on big ticket items like TVs, large appliances, and smart home devices because retailers use these categories to build early momentum. On the other hand, Cyber Monday usually shines for smaller electronics, beauty, fashion, and home essentials.

Shopping strategies

When it comes to scoring the best deal, Carls says it isn’t just about luck – it’s about timing and strategy.

“With prices changing constantly, knowing when to buy can make a big difference in how much you save,” she said.

She shared some simple ways shoppers can stay ahead:

Do your research: Before buying anything, take time to look into historical pricing of the item. Understanding these pricing patterns helps you avoid overpaying and shows you when you've truly found a great deal.

Compare prices across retailers: Prices vary between stores. Use price-comparison tools or simply check multiple retailers manually to find the lowest available cost. Don’t forget to compare shipping fees, return policies and bundled offers, which can change the overall value.

Stack your savings: Once you’ve found a good price, maximize the deal. Look for promo codes and cash back opportunities. A deal can quickly turn into a great one when offers are combined.

Subscribe to newsletters: Brands often send exclusive promotions, early sale alerts, and limited-time coupon codes to their email lists. Signing up helps you be the first to know and gives you access to deals many shoppers miss.

Follow your favorite brands on social media: Brands frequently post sales, giveaways, or discount codes on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Social channels can also hint at upcoming product drops or clearance events, giving you an advantage in timing your purchase.

Is there time to save after Black Friday?

If Black Friday and Cyber Monday are too overwhelming, you don’t have to fear you’re missing out on the last of the holiday deals.

“Shoppers can still find plenty of discounts throughout December,” Carls explained. “Many retailers roll out end-of-year clearance events that can be just as competitive, sometimes even better if stores are trying to move remaining inventory.”

One last piece of advice from Carls: preparation is key!

“To stretch your budget and avoid last-minute stress, start shopping as early as possible – many deals are already happening,” she said. “Before heading to the store, create a list so you stay focused on what you actually need and avoid splurging on items that aren’t essential.”