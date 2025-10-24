Target’s Circle 360 'Rewards Event': Why it matters and how to play it smart

Through November 1, paid Circle 360 members can earn extra Target Circle credits with simple actions (like $10 in rewards for a 10-item wish list )

Circle 360 now comes with no-markup same-day delivery, early access, freebies, and longer returns—handy for early holiday shopping

Grab the easy no-spend wish list bonus, bundle two small deliveries you’d do anyway, and watch prices to make sure delivery matches in-store

Target just sweetened its paid membership, Circle 360, with a limited-time rewards event that lets members earn up to $100 in Target Circle rewards by hitting simple milestones before November 1.

The rewards include the following:

Complete two Starbucks at Target orders, earn $10 in rewards

Create a holiday wish list and add 10 items, earn $10 in rewards

Complete two Same-Day Delivery orders, earn $10 in rewards

Spend $50 on Up & Up items, earn $15 in rewards

Spend $50 on All in Motion items, earn $15 in rewards

Spend $75 on Good & Gather items, earn $25 in rewards

Spend $50 on Threshold items, earn $15 in rewards

If you planned on shopping in any of these categories between now and November 1st , it’s a smart way to recoup a chunk of your $99 annual fee. Heck, the “create a wish list” task doesn’t even require you to make a purchase to collect your $10.

Why is this newsworthy?

It’s newsworthy for two reasons.

First, Circle 360’s perks have quietly become more competitive in 2025. Members now get unlimited same-day delivery on $35+ without price markups. Getting “in-store pricing” delivered to your front door is a big deal in the grocery delivery game, especially when you start pricing comparing groceries, paper goods, and seasonal décor with other retailers.

Second, Target is encouraging you to start shopping early and steering you towards their private-labels (Up & Up, Good & Gather, All in Motion). All in an attempt to engage shoppers a month before the Black Friday madness begins.

This shows that retailers want your early dollars locked in, and shoppers who stack loyalty bonuses now are more likely to keep buying from them through December.

What you actually get with Circle 360

Beyond the no-markup same-day delivery from Target, members also get monthly freebies, early access to select drops, and free two-day shipping on eligible items.

You’ll also get an extended return windows (extra 30 days) on most purchases which is handy if you’re gift-buying in October.

A few ways to maximize savings this week:

Treat the tasks like a shopping list. If you’re already grabbing coffee during a Target run, plan two “Starbucks at Target” pickups to trigger the $10. Then schedule two modest Same-Day Delivery orders (household restock, pantry staples) to bank another $10. I wouldn’t wait until October 31 as delivery slots will probably tighten.

Consider Target private-label spending. Up & Up for paper goods and cleaning, Good & Gather for pantry and grocery items, All in Motion for basics.

Compare delivered vs. in-store prices. Check that the price on your phone matches the price on the shelf. With Circle 360, delivery is supposed to use the same in-store prices, so if you see a higher price in the app, skip it or buy that item in person.

Don’t ignore free Circle. If you’re not ready to pay, the free Target Circle still auto-applies deals, includes a 5% birthday reward, and stacks with promos. I recommend using it as your baseline and upgrade only if delivery volume makes the math work.