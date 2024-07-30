Give Target your old jeans and they’ll give you 20% off a new pair

Just in time for back-to-school, Target has come up with a pretty clever trade-off: you bring in an old pair of jeans and you’ll save 20% on new denim.

And it doesn’t matter if it’s that 10-year old pair of Levis that you cut into Daisy Dukes or those Abercrombie ones that you took the scissors to to try and be fashionable. All you need to make sure is you bring them in between August 4-10.

The company is being pretty flexible in what you get back for your old jeans, too. You’ll have trendy options like baggy and cargo silhouettes, wide and flare leg shapes, and more – starting at just $10.

"Our new Denim Take Back Event is an easy way for families to give their used denim a new life," says Gena Fox, Target's senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories.

"With back-to-school and college shopping top of mind for families, we're offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills."

How the denim take back event works

The promotion is available at all of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores or at Target.com or via the Target app. To take advantage of the deal, the rules are as simple as this:

Bring up to five denim items, in any condition, to a Target store and drop them in the marked in-store boxes.

Receive a Target Circle promo code for 20% off all denim apparel, including Target-owned brands like Universal Thread, Wild Fable, Goodfellow & Co, Cat & Jack and national brands like Levi's.

Redeem the Target Circle offer between August 4-10.

For added convenience, you can use the retailer's Drive Up and Order Pickup service, have your denim delivered to your home through Target's same-day delivery, or – if you’re a Target 360 member – take advantage of unlimited same day delivery.

Oh, and there’s one last plus: If you carry a Target Circle Card, you will save an extra 5%* off your denim purchase, in addition to your 20% off Target Circle offer.

* Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification.