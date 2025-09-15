Your Halloween candy might cost a bit more this year

Supply chain and severe weather in parts of the world that distribute the most chocolate are the reason behind higher Halloween candy prices this year.

Consumers can save money by opting for sugar-based candies for trick-or-treaters instead of chocolate-based candies.

This trend is likely to continue through the holiday season, leading to higher costs of popular holiday favorites.

The price of just about everything has gone up in recent years.

The latest item on the list: Halloween candy.

John Lash, Group VP of Product Strategy of supply chain platform e2open, spoke to ConsumerAffairs about why Halloween candy is going to be pricer this year, as well as how consumers can still save money.

Why are prices going up?

Lash explained that the price hike can be attributed to weather and the supply chain.

“In the past few years, extreme weather in West Africa has impacted cocoa harvests and shrunk the global supply,” he explained.

“Late last year, cocoa prices peaked at almost $13,000 per metric ton. While they’ve recovered to the $7,000 levels of this time last year, long-term contracts mean that input costs for chocolate remain high. Looming on the horizon are more dark clouds, with threatened double-digit tariffs on US imports from cocoa-producing nations.”

What products are the priciest?

Based on this, Lash explained that chocolate candies are likely to be the priciest this Halloween.

“The biggest impact is on chocolate-based products, so financially-sensitive shoppers can lean towards sugar-based candies, like gummy bears and candy corn,” he said.

“To keep prices for Halloween candy more or less the same this year, expect to see some shrinkflation in individual candy size and the number of pieces in the bag. For homeowners, a bag may not go as far, so you might need to pick up one more. For parents of trick-or-treaters, smaller-sized pieces might actually be a welcome relief, with a bit less sugar overload for their little ones.”

How to save money

Consumers can still have a festive Halloween celebration – despite the price hikes! In addition to opting for sugar-based candies, Lash has some other recommendations for shoppers.

“First, look for less expensive goodies to hand out to trick-or-treaters,” he said. “This way, you can stay true to the spirit of Halloween without feeling a pinch in the pocketbook.

“Second, buy more local decorations and props, like picking up an extra pumpkin or two instead of imported goods. While that giant skeleton is fun, tariffs are a buzzkill on imports this year.”

Expect this to run through the holidays

According to Lash, this trend isn’t supposed to turn around any time soon. As consumers prepare for the holiday season, prices are likely to be higher than usual.

“Concerns of weakening consumer confidence, persistent inflation, and the full impact of tariffs could lead to a more frugal holiday season,” Lash said. “Specific to sweets, input costs remain a headwind.

“As mentioned, threatened tariffs on cocoa risk raising prices by double-digit percentage points. Despite strong harvests, the trade war will likely put upward pressure on sugar. It also means we’re in for higher costs across the board for the holidays. This applies to imported staples like coffee and seasonal favorites, such as cookies or cakes from Europe.

“For context, roughly a quarter of sugar consumed in the US is imported, with half coming from Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The effects of a 50% tariff rate on imports from Brazil have yet to trickle through the supply chain, and the future of tariff policy with Mexico and Canada remains unclear.”