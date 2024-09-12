Here’s where the price of pet food has gone up the most

The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that grocery prices have just about flatlined. But there’s one category that is still going up – pet food.

Datasembly’s Grocery Price Index shows that pet food prices have risen 18.1% more than all grocery prices over the last five years. And they’ve risen in some states a lot more than others.

Here are the states where pet food prices have risen the most since 2019:

Vermont 44.3% Louisiana 42.9% Wyoming 42.7% Mississippi 42.5% Arkansas 42.4%

Price changes over 12 months

Each of these states, except for Vermont, has seen a slowdown in pet food price hikes in recent months. Here are the states that have seen the largest pet food price hikes over the last 12 months:

South Carolina 3.4% Vermont 2.9% New Mexico 2.6% North Carolina 2.5% Hawaii 1.6%

As frustrating as it may be for pet owners in these states, there is no single reason for the price disparity. There’s also no apparent reason that these states have seen the biggest drop in pet food prices over the last year:

West Virginia - 1.3% Pennsylvania - 1.3% Mississippi - 1% Colorado - 1% Oregon - 0.9%

Special factors

Pet food costs have risen for the same reason other food prices have risen. Agriculture economists point to higher production costs and supply chain issues that continue to challenge producers, along with overall inflation.

But competition may be another factor. The ingredients in dog and cat food are also used in other animal feed. The competition with agricultural producers creates a supply and demand issue, especially if the ingredients are already in limited supply.

For example, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a major grain exporter, has impacted global grain supplies and prices.

There's also a growing trend toward premium and specialized pet foods that feature higher-quality ingredients, including natural and organic options, along with grain-free formulas. The prices of these products can be significantly higher than more generic brands, raising the average price.

Gary Guthrie contributed to this article