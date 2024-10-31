Consumers trying harder to avoid identity theft after crimes jumped

People are now taking more steps to avoid identity theft after reports of the crime jumped in 2024.

More people say they are taking actions such as freezing credit, using a password manager and paying for an identity protection service in 2024 than in 2023, according a survey of 1,013 general consumers by nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center.

The biggest increase was among people paying for a credit or identity theft service, which monitors for unusual activity when personally identifiable information enters credit applications, websites, public records and more.

Passkeys, a new method of identity protection, are also gaining wide adoption and can be very effective because they require people to enter a code linked to a specific computer or web browser.

Still, reports of identity theft jumped to 52% in 2024 from 30% in 2023.

Data breaches are typically the cause of identity theft: Only 19% of those surveyed said they hadn't received a data breach notification in 2024.

And 49% of people said they had been the victim of identity theft two or more times in 2024.

Most identity crimes go unpunished and losses aren't recouped, largely leaving people alone to deal with the financial and emotional damage.

More identity theft victims reported losses at the extremes: Either losses of $500 or less or losses of $5,000 or more.

People contemplating suicide after identity theft dropped from a previous high of 16% in 2023 to 12% in 2024.

But those who considered self harm increased to 5% from 3%.

"We do know that the overall trend lines – despite some improvements – still reflect a reality that there are too many identity crime victims and too little support for them," said Eva Velasquez, chief executive of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Security experts tell ConsumerAffairs there are plenty of steps people can take to avoid identity theft and data breaches.

How to avoid identity theft and data breaches

Strong passwords: Create long and complex passwords and check if the service you are using requires them.

Create long and complex passwords and check if the service you are using requires them. Two-factor authentication: This will require two or more credentials to log in to an account, such as both your password and a one-time code texted to your phone.

This will require two or more credentials to log in to an account, such as both your password and a one-time code texted to your phone. CAPTCHA: If companies require a user to enter a series of characters from an image to use services, this will slow down attackers.

If companies require a user to enter a series of characters from an image to use services, this will slow down attackers. Passkeys: Passkeys authenticate logins between your computer and a service without using a username or password.

Passkeys authenticate logins between your computer and a service without using a username or password. Security certifications: Look for seals of approval, such as from the International Organization for Standardization, that a website follows best cybersecurity practices.

Look for seals of approval, such as from the International Organization for Standardization, that a website follows best cybersecurity practices. Encryption: Check if a website uses encryption, such as SSL and the lock for HTTPS.

Check if a website uses encryption, such as SSL and the lock for HTTPS. Read news: A simple Google search can show if a company has been breached in recent years.

What to do after a data breach