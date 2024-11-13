Write a review
Onion soup mix recalled for undeclared allergen

Gilster-Mary Lee has issued a recall for two lots of Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix t the consumer level because it may contain undeclared egg - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The product contains egg, which is not disclosed on the label

Gilster-Mary Lee has issued a recall for two lots of Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix, UPC 41190-08394 at the consumer level because it may contain undeclared egg. 

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed to Wakefern distribution centers in Elizabeth, NJ. Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. became aware of the mispackaging after receiving a customer complaint. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this coating mix.

What to do

The only lots involved are Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix, packaged in 2 oz. cartons which have a Best By date of SEP 27 25 E07 & OCT 11 25 E09 (UPC# 41190-08394). Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

For questions, consumers can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 32301 or, 573-547-8345 ext. 20001 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday - Friday.

