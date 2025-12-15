Star ratings may be fooling shoppers, a new study finds

• Nearly all shoppers rely on star ratings, but new research says those numbers often mislead

• Higher-priced products tend to be rated more harshly, skewing comparisons

• Cheap, highly rated items may reflect low expectations — not high quality

If you’re shopping for gifts or hunting for deals, star ratings can feel like a shortcut to smart decisions. A 4.6 must beat a 4.2, and a cheap product with glowing reviews can seem like a no-brainer.

But new research suggests those assumptions are deeply flawed — and could be leading shoppers to waste money on low-quality products while overlooking better ones.

A study published in Psychology & Marketing in November 2025 found that consumers routinely misinterpret what star ratings actually measure. While nearly 98% of shoppers check reviews before buying, most assume the stars reflect product quality alone. In reality, they often reflect expectations, price and even the reviewer’s mood.

“When consumers are rating a product, they are giving a ‘vibe’ rating to some extent,” said Ying Zeng, an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business and a co-author of the study. “That vibe includes a lot of things — what they paid, how the product looks, how well it performs, and what the rater is currently feeling.”

How shoppers misread ratings

Zeng and her co-authors conducted six studies using everyday items such as power banks, home theater projectors and maps.

Each study followed the same structure. One group of participants rated products they had used. A separate group then interpreted those ratings as potential buyers.

Across all six studies, the same pattern emerged: People who rated higher-priced products were more critical, while readers of the reviews failed to account for that price effect. As a result, shoppers consistently underestimated the true quality of more expensive items — and sometimes assumed cheaper products were better.

“Rating is not just about quality, it’s about the quality-to-price ratio,” Zeng said. “Readers don’t see that. They assume raters are very impartial and very sophisticated — that they know how to disentangle price from product quality.”

Why expensive products are penalized

Price shapes expectations, and expectations shape ratings.

When consumers pay more, they expect more — and they judge more harshly when those expectations aren’t met.

“If it’s an expensive product, consumers tend to have a higher standard because there is a pain of paying,” Zeng said. “So the more I pay, the more I discount my rating.”

That dynamic can be especially misleading when a higher-end product later goes on sale. Its ratings may reflect disappointment at the original full price, not its actual performance relative to the discounted cost — scaring off shoppers who take the stars at face value.

“If an expensive product has a low rating but now it’s discounted, it’s probably worth considering that product,” Zeng said. “Compared to a cheap product with a high rating, the actual quality could be higher.”

The trap of cheap, highly rated products

Low-priced products often benefit from the opposite effect. Because expectations are lower, even mediocre performance can earn high praise.

“The combination of low price and high rating is very appealing,” Zeng said. “It may feel like a high-quality product at a very good deal, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

Even experts fall into the trap. Zeng said she still finds herself tempted by cheap items with glowing reviews, despite knowing the research.

“I know I should be cautious, but I still get trapped by a product with a cheap price and high rating,” she said.

Those purchases have broader consequences. Cheap, low-quality items are often not worth returning, leading consumers to keep or discard products they don’t really want — adding to waste and sustainability problems.

How to read reviews more wisely

Zeng’s advice is not to ignore ratings entirely, but to treat them as one signal among many.

Star ratings are popular because they’re quick and intuitive — but they strip away context.

“Numbers are easy to rely on, but they contain way less information than the text itself,” Zeng said. She recommends focusing on patterns in written reviews, not isolated complaints or praise. Recurring issues and consistent strengths are far more revealing than the average star count.

AI-generated review summaries can also help, she said, by scanning hundreds of comments to highlight common themes. “AI is a super powerful tool that summarizes the key complaints and key strengths,” Zeng said. “Use that information and evaluate it with your own needs.”

Above all, shoppers should remember what star ratings really are: emotional, contextual judgments shaped heavily by price.

“Ratings are contaminated by a lot of things,” Zeng said. “They’re emotional, contextual and often heavily influenced by price.” Understanding that — especially during high-pressure shopping seasons — could help consumers make smarter purchases and avoid piles of disappointing products.