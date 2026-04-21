Beauty budgets are getting a reality check — but self-care still comes first

Self-care isn’t optional anymore: Many Americans are prioritizing beauty and wellness routines — even if it means cutting back on essentials like groceries or delaying other expenses.

Spending habits are shifting, not disappearing: Instead of giving up treatments, consumers are spacing out appointments, choosing more affordable options, and turning to DIY alternatives.

It’s about more than looks: For a growing number of people, beauty and wellness are tied to stress relief, confidence, and overall well-being — making them feel worth the cost, even in a tight economy.

For many Americans, beauty and wellness routines are no longer a “nice-to-have” — they’re part of how people cope, stay confident, and manage everyday stress. Even as costs rise and financial pressure builds, consumers aren’t walking away from self-care. Instead, they’re reshuffling their budgets to make it work.

New data from Zenoti reveals just how far people are willing to go: some are cutting back on groceries, delaying vacations, or even taking on debt to keep up with their routines.

But the bigger trend isn’t about overspending — it’s about adaptation. From spacing out appointments to opting for DIY treatments at home, consumers are finding ways to maintain their routines without completely breaking the bank.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Sudheer Koneru, CEO and Co-founder, at Zenoti to learn more about how this trend is reshaping not just how people spend, but how the entire beauty and wellness industry operates — signaling a future where flexibility, affordability, and personalization matter more than ever.

Making sacrifices for a beauty routine

Koneru broke down some of the biggest data points that surprised even the research team. Here’s a look at where consumers are making sacrifices for their beauty routines:

22% of respondents scaled back on groceries

21% delayed medical or dental care

28% said they’d cut beauty spending before making major life expenses like home repairs, skipping savings contributions, and putting off vehicle maintenance for the same reason.

“That's not reckless behavior,” Koneru said. “That's a signal. When people protect something this fiercely, it means it's doing something essential for them — managing stress, restoring confidence, maintaining a sense of self during uncertain times.

“Beauty and wellness have always been about feeling good. Our data just confirms that people know it, even when their budgets don't make it easy.”

Impacting credit

Koneru also explained that these trends are affecting how shoppers are using their credit.

“Our research found that 41% of consumers used credit cards for beauty and wellness in the past year, and nearly half said they'd be willing to take on debt to maintain their routines if they lost their primary income,” Koneru said. ‘ That's not impulse spending. That's a considered decision; the same kind people make about rent or health care, and points to a mindset shift where these services are seen as ongoing commitments vs. the occasional ‘treat yourself’ splurge.”

Can you save money?

The short answer: yes.

Zenoti’s research shows that many consumers (45%) are spacing out their appointments further in an effort to stretch their budgets. Additionally, about 33% are opting for more affordable treatments or options instead of ditching them entirely. Another option: DIY beauty treatments.

Koneru said that there are plenty of ways for consumers to maintain their beauty routines while also being cost-effective.

Switching from impulse buying to intentional spending

Switching to more affordable product alternatives – going from premium to drugstore brands

Subscription boxes and at-home tools

“The smartest savings often come from better guidance, not just cheaper products,” Koneru said. “We've seen that consumers who work closely with their provider — and use the right retail products to extend the benefits of their services at home — actually spend less over time. They stop cycling through products that don't work and start investing in what does. That's a conversation providers should be having at every appointment.”

Feeling good isn’t a luxury

Koneru says that these findings express something deeper about human perception: feeling good isn't a luxury.

“More than three in five people told us that cutting back on beauty and wellness would make them more stressed, less confident, or worse off emotionally,” Koneru said. “That's not a small thing; it's infrastructure for daily life.

“Consumers are now behaving more like long-term planners, adjusting their frequency and spending, but staying committed to maintaining these routines. The broader takeaway for me is that in uncertain times, people don't give up the things that make them feel like themselves. They find creative ways to hold onto them.”