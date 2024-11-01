A Tu Gusto recalls more than 7,000 pounds of uninspected meat

A Tu Gusto is recalling approximately 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and may contain undeclared allergens, according to the U.S.Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced between April and October of 2024 and have a shelf life of 6 months. The following products are subject to recall regardless of expiration date:

32-oz. box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR POLLO (CHICKEN) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32-oz. box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR CHORIZO (SAUSAGE) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32-oz. box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR PESCADO (FISH) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32-oz. box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR JAMON (HAM) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

The products subject to recall bear a USDA mark of inspection, containing the establishment number “EST. 11154,” which was wrongly used by the recalling firm. The plant associated with “11154” had no knowledge it was being used by the recalling firm. These items were shipped to a distributor, retail stores and restaurants in Florida and Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS performed surveillance activities at a retailer and observed labeling irregularities. After further investigation it was determined that the items were produced at a facility that does not have a grant of inspection and contained allergens not declared on the product label. Therefore, the items were produced without the benefit of FSIS inspection and are mislabeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants, retailers’ and consumers’ freezers. Restaurants, retailers and consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jose Garcia, Owner, A Tu Gusto, LLC at atugustojg@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.