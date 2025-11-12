Budget-friendly beauty: Affordable swaps for viral wellness trends

A Beverly Hills physician shares five affordable alternatives to viral wellness trends — from lemon water detoxes to DIY skincare.

Dr. Kevin Hayavi explains that effective self-care doesn’t require expensive products or high-tech gadgets.

His biggest advice: focus on simple, consistent habits that fit your lifestyle and budget.

From detox drinks to sleep gadgets, wellness trends seem to get pricier with every scroll. But according to Dr. Kevin Hayavi, Medical Director and Managing Partner at Beverly Hills Physicians, effective self-care doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag.

In fact, many of the viral beauty and wellness habits flooding social media have affordable — and sometimes even better — alternatives hiding in your kitchen or daily routine.

Dr. Hayavi shared his top tips for making popular wellness trends work on a budget, from using lemon water as a natural detox to optimizing sleep without the latest tech. His message is simple: “Social media has made self-care feel expensive, but the truth is, the most effective solutions are often the simplest.”

Trends You Can Try on a Budget

While the trends online can seem endless, and cause a dent in your bank account, Dr. Hayavi is offering budget-friendly options for five of the most current viral trends:

Lemon Water Over Pricey Detox Drinks. Forget $10 “detox” bottles — a squeeze of lemon does the same job. Mix half a lemon into warm water each morning for a refreshing start that boosts hydration, aids digestion, and adds a burst of vitamin C. Boost Fiber Naturally — No Supplements Needed. The “fibremaxxing” trend is all over TikTok, but you don’t need powders or pills to get results. Beans, oats, chia seeds, and whole grains can do the trick for far less money. DIY Gut-Health Drinks With Pantry Staples. Sea moss gels and gut tonics can cost $30 or more, but chia seeds offer the same digestive support for a fraction of the price. Stir a tablespoon into water or yogurt and let it soak for about 10 minutes. Kitchen-Beauty Masks Instead of Fancy Skincare. Before you splurge on viral “banana peel Botox,” try homemade face masks using ingredients you already own. Honey hydrates, oatmeal soothes, and yogurt gently exfoliates — all for pennies compared to store-bought products. Sleep Better Without Expensive Gadgets. “Sleepmaxxing” doesn’t have to mean buying pricey trackers or devices. Instead, dim your lights, cool your room, and stick to a regular bedtime. The payoff? Better rest, clearer skin, and improved focus — all free.



“A lot of wellness trends are actually rooted in very simple practices that have been around for a long time,” Dr. Hayavi said. “If the low-cost version feels good and makes a difference, you can decide later whether it’s worth investing in something more advanced. Wellness should never be about how much you spend.”

Know when to follow a trend

With so much information available at our fingertips, how do you know which trends to follow and which ones to ignore? Dr. Hayavi says that being discerning is of the utmost importance.

“Start by looking for consistency,” he recommends. “If a trend is based on long-standing research or traditional practices that have been used for generations, it is more likely to be legitimate. On the other hand, if something seems to appear overnight and is being pushed heavily by influencers or advertisers, that is usually a sign it may be more hype than substance.

“I also recommend checking whether the claims are supported by reputable sources, such as peer-reviewed studies or guidance from licensed medical professionals. If the only evidence you can find is anecdotal videos on TikTok, approach it with caution. Wellness should make sense for your lifestyle and budget, so always ask yourself whether a trend is sustainable before trying it.”

Consistency is key

If all else fails, Dr. Hayavi recommends going back to basics and being consistent with the wellness routines you incorporate.

“I think it’s important to remember that wellness is personal, so it doesn’t have to look like what you see online,” he said. “The most impactful habits are usually the most basic ones: staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and moving your body regularly. These don’t go viral because they’re not flashy, but they are the foundation of long-term health.

“Trends can be fun to explore, but they should always support your wellbeing rather than creating pressure or stress. Start with what feels manageable and build from there.”