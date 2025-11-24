Write a review
Target’s Black Friday sale is bigger than ever

Image (c) Target. Target's week-long Black Friday celebration offers up to 50% off on tech, toys, and more from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.

The retailer is hosting seven days of deals – plus early access, collectable merch, and special in-store moments

  • A week-long celebration of savings — deals kick off from Sunday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 29 at Target.

  • Shoppers can expect up to 50% off in top categories (tech, toys, small appliances, apparel), plus exclusive launches you’ll only find at Target.

  • There will also be in-store surprises and special experiences — think early access for members, tote giveaways for the first 100 shoppers, and festive in-store moments.

This year, Target isn’t just running its usual Black Friday sale — it’s transforming it into an experience. 

Beginning Sunday, November 23, and running through Saturday, November 29, Target is rolling out big savings, exclusive product launches, and fun in-store moments for shoppers. Whether you’re browsing online or venturing into the stores, it’s all about finding more than just a deal — it’s about the joy of discovery. 

"Our guests are starting their holiday shopping earlier than ever, so we're turning Black Friday into a multi-day celebration made just for them," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release. 

"From incredible daily deals on the most-wanted gifts to in-store-only surprises, every moment of Black Friday at Target is designed to make it easier — and more joyful — for our guests to create lasting holiday memories.

Specific deals

Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect from the deals during Target’s Black Friday sale: 

  • Up to 50% off tech and video games from brands like Nintendo, Bose, Samsung and more.

  • Up to 50% off toys, including popular toys from brands like Barbie, Spiderman, Bluey, Disney, Play-Doh, Fisher-Price, Pokémon, games and puzzles and more

  • Up to 50% off small appliances and floorcare, from brands like Dyson, BISSEL, Instant Pot and more

  • 50% off on select Beats headphones

  • 40% off select sweatshirts and denim for all

  • Save up to $200 on select Apple products

  • Save $100 on PlayStation 5 consoles

On top of that, Target Circle 360 members will get access to exclusive deals from November 27-29. Here’s what’s up for grabs: 

  • Up to 50% off toys including brands like Jurassic World, Squishmallows and FAO Schwarz

  • Up to 50% off sleepwear for all

  • 40% off select LEGO sets

  • 40% off Wondershop holiday décor

  • 40% off shoes and slippers for all

  • 40% off beauty sets

  • 40% off sweaters for all

  • 40% off outerwear and cold weather accessories

  • Up to 40% off men's & women's clothing from brands including Cupshe, Land's End, Coofandy and more

The Black Friday shopping experience

What really sets this apart is how Target is creating an event rather than just a sale. 

Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday for the Black Friday push, and if you’re among the first 100 guests in line at a store on Nov 28, you’ll receive a free limited-edition tote filled with holiday-themed goodies — and 10 of those shoppers per store will win prizes ranging from $99 to $350 in value. 

Inside the store, you’ll find seasonal touches like The JoyPop Game, where you press a booth popper to reveal surprise items like gift tags or wrapping paper. 

Plus, shopping is easy: you can choose in-store, online or via the Target app, with same-day delivery, Drive Up or Order Pickup options.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

