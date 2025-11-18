5 Black Friday scams that can ruin any 'deal' (and how to avoid them)

Black Friday brings a spike in scams: ghost deal sites, fake delivery texts, bogus “store closing” ads, counterfeit luxury/tech, and fake support lines

Black Friday weekend is supposed to be a great time to save money, not get scammed out of your hard-earned cash. Unfortunately, scammers use this time of year to try and take advantage of consumers who might not be seasoned online shoppers, and thus become easy targets. Law enforcement, the FTC, banks, and the Better Business Bureau are all warning that holiday scams are getting more sophisticated, especially with AI making fake sites and ads look very real.

Here are five Black Friday scams that can wreck any “deal”, plus what to do instead so you can actually walk away with some real savings.

1. “Ghost” websites that vanish with your money

What it looks like:

Have you ever seen an online ad for 70–90% off a premium name-brand on Black Friday? Sometimes it’s pitched as a “warehouse clearance” or “going out of business” sale.

You click on the ad and the site looks fairly professional, uses brand photos, maybe even has a “Trusted Store” badge in the footer. You pay, and either get nothing (not even an email confirmation), a cheap knockoff, or a nightmare return runaround when you realize the product is a dupe.

This year, banks and regulators are flagging a surge in these fake or “ghost” websites ahead of Black Friday. Scammers throw up a realistic retail site, run some social ads, then disappear after taking your money.

How to avoid it:

I recommend never buying anything directly from an ad on Facebook, X, or Instagram. If it’s a screaming deal on a Dyson vacuum, for example, get in the habit of typing the details of the deal into a new browser tab and see if the deal exists on Dyson.com or any other legitimate website.

If you happen to click on one of these ads and visit a website, check the URL of the site carefully (look for extra words, weird spellings, or odd domain names like “.shop-sale.com” as these are all red flags).

Look for genuine reviews off the site. Do this by searching the store name + “scam” or check the BBB for any info on them, either good or bad.

If a site only wants you to pay via bank transfers, Zelle, or crypto, walk away quickly. Legit retailers will always let you pay with your credit card.

2. Fake order and “delivery problem” texts

What it looks like:

This scam shows its ugly head when you’re waiting on five different packages and all of the sudden you get a text or email that says one of the following:

“Your package is on hold – pay redelivery fee here”

“We couldn’t deliver your order – click to update address”

It looks fairly legit and many shoppers click on the link thinking they’re doing the right thing. Unfortunately, the link will take you to a site that looks just like USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, or a major retailer. The “fee” is often just a few bucks, but the real goal of these scammers is to grab your card number or personal info.

In 2024, the FTC says that fake package-delivery texts were the most reported text scam out there. Consumers lost a whopping $470 million to these types of scams which is a number that needs to dramatically decrease.

How to avoid it:

The most obvious way is to NEVER click a link within a text or email about your “missed deliveries.”

Instead, always go straight to your account on the specific retailer’s website (Amazon, Target, etc.) or the carrier’s official site/app and check your order there using the tracking number the retailer originally gave you.

Always be suspicious of any “redelivery fee” or urgent request that asks you for your credit card details or personal information.

If you did click and enter info, be sure to call your bank or card issuer immediately. They’ll walk you through what to do next as they'll typically want you to change your password and enable two-factor authentication.

3. Social media “local store closing” scam

What it looks like:

Have you ever been scrolling and had a headline grab your attention because it referenced a local store and said something like, “FINAL DAYS! Local store closing – EVERYTHING 80% OFF!”? That’s what this scam is all about.

By tapping into your location and using your city name, or photos that appear local, scammers ease you into thinking the deal must be legit. But the BBB is warning that many of these are just fake social media ads that lead to a scam website that either never ships the product or ships counterfeit junk instead.

How to avoid it:

If a “local” store is actually closing, you should be able to Google the store name and see any news about the closure, including reviews, or a Google Maps listing. Also, is there a phone number listed? Call them and see if they actually are going out of business.

Make sure you never trust a countdown timer or claims like “last 2 items.” Scammers notoriously use this urgency trick to make your brain think you’re about to miss out.

I’m a huge fan of what I call the “go direct” rule. This means closing the ad completely, opening a fresh browser tab, and search for the store yourself. Trust me, a couple minutes of investigative work can save you a terrible headache later.

4. Counterfeit “luxury” and tech deals that aren’t really deals

What it looks like:

Counterfeit products spike around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially on online marketplaces and in third-party listings.

Specifically, sellers will list a bunch of “Black Friday” deals on high-end brands at suspiciously low prices. Think designer handbags, headphones, sneakers, sunglasses, consoles, and smartwatches, all at very low prices. Unfortunately, many turn out to be counterfeits, or worst yet, never arrive.

How to avoid it:

Let your “scam” alarm ring loudly in your head whenever you see a deal on a luxury brand like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, or Ray-Ban. The same goes for hot tech brands like Beats, Apple, and Sonos at 70–80% off from sellers you’ve never heard of.

Start by taking a closer look at who’s actually selling the item. Is it sold and shipped by the retailer/brand, or some random third party with a name you can’t trace?

Unrealistic pricing is typically a deal “too good to be true.” A small discount from an authorized seller? It’s probably a safe deal. A massive “deal” from a no-name shop? Walk away before they walk away with your money.

Also, don’t forget about kids’ toys or items that will touch food you’ll eat, or your skin. Don’t risk buying these items from 3rd parties that lack a track record of sales and strong customer service. It’s not worth the potential savings.

5. Black Friday “support” scams

What it looks like:

Two common twists on this scam will exist on Black Friday weekend:

Let’s say you’re trying to complete your online order, but your shopping cart glitches and you can’t finalize your purchase. So you Google “Retailer + customer service” and call the first number you see. This number turns out to be a fake support line set up by scammers to take your credit card number and personal info. Or you’re mid-checkout and something goes wrong, so a pop-up chat or ad promises “live help.” The “agent” then asks you to pay a different way via a bank wire, Zelle, or even a gift card.

Surprisingly, this trick happens more often than you might think. Scammers are getting more sophisticated and using the Black Friday chaos to nudge shoppers away from safe payment methods that they’re accustomed to seeing.

How to avoid it: