Starbucks announces plans to close or convert ‘under-performing’ locations

Starbucks plans to close or convert dozens of its “pickup-only” stores in North America.

The closures are part of a sweeping $1 billion restructuring effort, which also includes cutting around 900 non-retail (corporate/support) jobs.

The company cites weak financial performance at certain stores, rising costs, and a strategic shift toward more efficient formats as driving factors.

Starbucks has announced plans to shutter or reconfigure a number of its locations across North America, marking one of the most aggressive store-restructuring moves in its recent history. The changes, concentrated among the brand’s mobile-order and pickup-only outlets, come alongside deep cuts to its corporate workforce as part of a broader turnaround strategy.

While Starbucks has not disclosed an exact total, company statements and media reports suggest that between 80 and 90 “Starbucks Pickup” locations – stores built for app-based ordering without seating – will either close or be converted into full coffeehouse formats by 2026.

These closures are expected to reduce Starbucks’s U.S. and Canadian store count by about 1% in fiscal 2025, even as some new stores opened earlier in the year offset the drop.

At the same time, Starbucks will eliminate approximately 900 corporate, support, and administrative roles, primarily affecting non-store operations. The total cost of the restructuring — including severance, lease termination, and other write-downs — is estimated at about $1 billion.

Why Starbucks is pulling back

Stores targeted are underperforming locations, the company explained. But the move may also suggest that Starbucks plans to return to its coffee house roots.

Company management said the underperforming stores are those “where we don’t see a path to financial performance” or where the physical layout and customer flow do not match the brand’s expectations.

In many cases, pickup-only stores, designed for swift app-based orders and no seating, failed to build the “warmth and human connection” Starbucks considers core to its identity.

Cost pressures

The company is under pressure from rising labor, real estate, and supply chain costs. Many full cafes require higher overhead, with larger footprints, more staff, utilities, and maintenance. Those costs can become untenable, especially when foot traffic is inconsistent.

Starbucks has faced six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales, signaling weakening demand in many markets. At the same time, consumer habits have shifted: mobile ordering, drive-thrus, and convenience-based formats are growing in prominence.

The closures reflect what Starbucks describes as “portfolio optimization.” Rather than blanket cuts, the company aims to prune weaker locations and redirect resources toward formats expected to drive higher returns and scale: drive-thru stores, enhanced cafés, and digitally integrated designs.

Starbucks said some of the shuttered pickup-only stores will be converted into full cafés with seating, while others will close outright.