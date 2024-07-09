Target's back-to-school sale features 20 items for under $20

With a summer full of sales, Target is helping consumers prepare for the busy back-to-school season.

Whether kids need dorm room essentials or a restock of notebooks and folders, Target’s sale offers shoppers exclusive deals to stock up ahead of the back-to-school rush.

“Getting ready for a new school year is a busy time for teachers, students, and parents, so Target’s focused on making it affordable and easy for everyone,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target.

“With our new monthly subscription options for Target Circle 360, unbeatable deals like 20 must-have school supplies for under $20 total, a $5 backpack, and an app feature that makes shopping for school supplies easier than ever, Target’s taking the stress out of the season so families can focus on the excitement of a new school year.”

20 school supplies for under $20

To help consumers save this back-to-school season, Target is offering shoppers 20 school supplies for under $20 total. The full list includes:

24-count Crayons Classic Colors: $0.25

12-Count Colored Pencils: $0.50

10-Count Washable Markers Classic Colors: $0.50

Glue Stick 2-Count: $0.25

4-oz Washable School Glue: $0.25

Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes: $3.49

175-Sheet Filler Paper: $0.99

2-Count Smudge-Free Erasers: $0.49

1-Hole Pencil Sharpener: $0.55

2-Pocket Paper Folder: $0.15

Sterilite Pencil Box: $0.99

Ultra-Soft Tissues: $1.69

Wide Ruled Composition Notebook: $0.50

BIC 10-Pack Ballpoint Pens: $0.90

2-Count Kids’ Scissors: $1.49

12-inch Wood Ruler: $0.55

100 Index Cards: $0.75

8-Pack #2 Wood Pencils: $0.39

Post-It Notes: $1.00

BIC #2 Mechanical Pencils: $1.11

The sales will be available in stores, online, and in the Target mobile app, and shoppers can do in-store or drive up pickup orders.

Even more back-to-school savings

In addition to the discounted school supplies, shoppers can expect savings on dorm room essentials. Some of the college savings include:

Bedding basics starting at $3.50

Sheets starting at $9.50

Towel sets starting at $10

Comforters starting at $20

Plastic storage from $2

Closet storage from $3

Throw pillows and blankets from $10

Desk storage from $5

Desks & chairs from $31

Food storage from $3

Appliances from $12.99

Teachers can also save at Target ahead of back-to-school season. Target is offering teachers – and students – 20% off one order from July 14 through August 28. Additionally, teachers can get their first year of Target Circle 360 for just $49 for the first year if they sign up by August 28.