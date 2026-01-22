The Lowe’s money-saving tricks most shoppers miss

Don’t be afraid to ask. At Lowe’s, damaged items, floor models, and canceled special orders can unlock 10–60%+ off just by asking the right employee.

Lowe’s has a great selection of home improvement products, and their pricing is pretty darn competitive. However, there exist some clever ways to save even more money if you know what you’re doing.

From knowing when to ask for a discount, to how to read their price tags, to where in the store you can find the best deals, these seven tips will hopefully change the way you shop at Lowe’s forever.

1. Ask for a discount on damaged items

Lowe’s employees are encouraged to mark stuff down for shoppers if there's damage, as those items are hard to sell at full-price.

The damage can be as simple as dented packaging, cosmetic flaws, sun fading, missing manuals, or even shelf wear.

Look for this most often on these items:

Ceiling fans and lighting fixtures (fragile boxes).

Grills and patio sets (warehouse handling damage).

Power tools with beat-up packaging.

Vanities, toilets, and sinks with damaged boxes from shipping.

The markdown depends on how badly Lowe’s wants the item gone. But I’ll often start by asking for a 20% discount and settle for 10-15% off.

Also, keep in mind that “bigger items = more flexibility,” as Lowe’s hates storing bulky merchandise, especially at the end of the season when they’re trying to clear out merchandise to make room for new stuff.

Pro tip: Point out the flaw in a polite, conversational way. Don’t exaggerate the damage. Ask an employee in that specific department for a discount. Don’t wait until checkout as cashiers have limited authority.

2. The Lowe’s price tag decoder

Here’s how to decode Lowe’s pricing signals like an insider and know when to buy and when to wait for a better deal.

Yellow Tags = Clearance (but not all clearance is equal)

While yellow price tags are the universal signal that an item is on clearance, there are a couple secrets to tell how good the deal is and if it might get better.

Take a close look at those yellow price stickers:

“N” below the Barcode – I was told by an employee that this means the item is discontinued and it’s up to the manager to lower the price further. The price is probably not the lowest it’s going to get, so if there’s a lot of inventory, wait until the price goes down to buy it.

– I was told by an employee that this means the item is discontinued and it’s up to the manager to lower the price further. The price is probably not the lowest it’s going to get, so if there’s a lot of inventory, wait until the price goes down to buy it. No “N” below the Barcode – This means the item is priced to sell and it’s at a rock-bottom price. The best advice is to buy it before it’s gone.

– This means the item is priced to sell and it’s at a rock-bottom price. The best advice is to buy it before it’s gone. .02 – Liquidation – The product has been liquidated and the vendor has typically already paid Lowe’s for it. If you find one of these on the sales floor by accident, you can try and buy it, but you probably won’t be able to.

3. Always negotiate a deal on floor model appliances

Floor model appliances at Lowe’s are some of the better deals you can find on refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines.

Whether they’re a return or simply a display model that they need to sell, you can often get a better deal by doing the following:

Hunt for flaws

Dents, scratches, chipped paint, torn boxes, missing manual…look for any visible imperfection as it gives you a legitimate reason to ask for another 10% off.

Bundle to boost leverage

Negotiation works best when you’re buying multiple items. Pair big purchases like a washer and dryer, or a refrigerator and microwave and ask an employee if a discount is available if you buy both now.

Pro tip: Lowe’s typically marks down already-reduced appliances every 7–10 days, especially floor models, damaged items, or repaired returns. So be sure to flip over the “Reduced” price tag and you’ll see the following information:

The date the item first went on clearance.

How many times it’s been marked down.

If you’re near the seven-day mark, waiting another day or two can mean an extra 20–25% off, assuming the item doesn’t sell first.

4. Buy paint the frugal way and save big

Mis-tint and abandoned custom paint is one of the easiest wins in the store. This is especially true if you’re simply looking for a “neutral color” and not super picky about brand.

Lowe’s is always mixing paint that customers either don’t pick-up or reject. This happens literally every day. Those cans get marked down quickly because they can’t be returned to normal inventory.

These paints are:

Brand new

Fully usable

Often premium brands

You can find the “oops” paint rack right next to the paint mixing station. Just ask if you can’t locate it.

Employees usually put a sample of the color on the lid so you know exactly what you’re getting.

You can typically find gallons of premium paint for just $5-$10, and quarts for only $1-2.

Pro tip: These mis-tint paints are ideal for garages, basements, closets, fences, rentals, or accent walls. Contractors use mis-tints constantly for special projects and many homeowners just haven’t caught on yet.

5. Make ‘The Back Aisle’ your first stop

At Lowe’s, one of the easiest ways to score deals is to head straight to the back of the store to the clearance section called “The Back Aisle.”

At most locations, this clearance section exists along the middle of the back wall.

This is where each department dumps its deep-discount leftovers, often marked down 50–75% off.

You won’t find big-ticket items here, but you will find lots of useful stuff for super cheap:

Paint brushes and rollers

Batteries and flashlights

Garden tools and planters

Cleaning supplies

Lawn and seasonal items

None of it is glamorous, but it’s the kind of everyday stuff that adds up fast if you buy it at full price.

A quick walk through the back aisle can easily knock $20–$40 off your total without changing what you planned to buy.

6. Shop seasonal dead zones, not holidays

Holiday sales at Lowe’s are designed to move lots of stuff quickly, while clearance deals are designed to eliminate all the leftovers.

This means that Lowe’s starts to discount seasonal items when customer’s interest drops, not necessarily when the season officially ends.

Here are the best seasonal dead zones to target:

Patio furniture: Late August–September – When back-to-school season rolls around it kills the demand, and Lowe’s wants the floor space back.

– When back-to-school season rolls around it kills the demand, and Lowe’s wants the floor space back. Lawn equipment: October – The grass stops growing and interest drops fast.

– The grass stops growing and interest drops fast. Space heaters: February - Cold fatigue sets in even though winter isn’t over.

- Cold fatigue sets in even though winter isn’t over. Snow blowers: March - One warm week and stores often start to clear them out.

These markdowns often happen fairly quietly, without any banners or ads.

So, if you’re in the market for any of these items, visit regularly and snatch the deal when it inevitably pops up.

7. Special order cancellations are gold mines

When shopping for appliances, doors, windows, or flooring, always ask if there are any canceled or returned special orders.

These are often instant write-offs for the store, which means managers are far more flexible on price. If you’re renovating and not picky about exact styles or brands, this can save you some serious money.

They’ll often sell them at a big discount, typically 30-60% off the retail price, to get rid of them quickly.

This includes:

Custom doors and windows

Vanities and cabinets

Flooring and tile

Countertops and fixtures

Ask an employee about any abandoned special-orders and they can point you in the right direction. It’s important to ask, as many never hit the main sales floor so you wouldn’t know otherwise.

Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to also ask at the Pro Desk or customer service directly. If you’re flexible on size, color, and finish, you can score some great deals on other people’s cancellations.