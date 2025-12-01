24 Days of Savings at Dollar General: Here’s what you need to know

Dollar General is running a “24 Days of Savings” promotion from December 1–24, with a new featured deal every day.

Deals include big discounts on holiday décor, food, everyday essentials, gifts and more — often deeply discounted brand-name items.

Offers are in-store only; keeping an eye on the retailer’s app, website, or store signage each week is the best way to catch the daily drops while supplies last.

Dollar General is rolling out its holiday “24 Days of Savings” starting December 1.

For 24 days straight through December 24 (Christmas Eve), shoppers can check their local Dollar General store for a new “mega deal” each day — offering deep discounts on holiday décor, gifts, food, household items and more.

“Serving others is at the heart of everything we do,” Bryan Wheeler, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.

“We’re proud to offer everyday essentials alongside fun finds that help make the season brighter. Dollar General is committed to helping our customers celebrate the season without compromising on value.”

The deals

Here’s a sampling of some of the one-day deals you might spot:

50% off 6' pre-lit holiday trees, assorted varieties

30% off Roblox gift cards

2 for $3 Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls (must buy two, assorted varieties)

$1.50 Pepsi or Mountain Dew two-liter, assorted varieties

$5 True Living tote, 18 gallon

$4.50 DiGiorno Rising Crust Pizza

$1 holiday gift bags and wrapping paper

$15 jumbo plush

50% off Roughneck tools

On top of the daily deals, Dollar General will continue to offer over 2,000 items at just $1 for the holiday season.

“We recognize the dollar price point is important in helping customers stretch their budget, especially at the end of the month when funds may be limited,” Wheeler added. “Our $1 finds include great stocking stuffers, gift wrap, ornaments, and more.”

Tips for shopping smart this december

Because the deals change every day and are “while supplies last,” it’s a good idea to: