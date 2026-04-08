These are the best things to buy at Costco right now (based on 1.4M reviews)

Stick with proven winners: Everyday items like kitchen tools, home basics, and even Apple products (like the Mac Mini) consistently get top reviews and deliver the best value.

Be cautious with big-ticket items: Patio and outdoor products get more mixed reviews — quality can vary, so take extra time before buying.

Shop smarter, not bigger: Prioritize high-rated categories, look for price advantages, and lean on Kirkland products to avoid wasting money.

Shoppers don’t just go to Costco for the bulk deals. They go because certain products consistently deliver better value and now, we’ve got the data to back that up.

A new analysis from NetCredit of more than 1.4 million customer reviews across 4,700 products highlights exactly which items Costco shoppers love the most.

Here’s what stood out, and how to use it to shop smarter.

What shoppers love most (and why it matters)

Some of the highest-rated products aren’t necessarily flashy, but they’re the items people use every day and keep coming back to.

Electronics: Apple products dominate, especially the Mac Mini M4, with nearly 96% five-star reviews. Audio products and TVs also do well with 80-90% of reviewers leaving five-star reviews. Shoppers consistently mention strong pricing and Costco’s warranty as the reason they buy here instead of elsewhere.

Apple products dominate, especially the Mac Mini M4, with nearly 96% five-star reviews. Audio products and TVs also do well with 80-90% of reviewers leaving five-star reviews. Shoppers consistently mention strong pricing and Costco’s warranty as the reason they buy here instead of elsewhere. Home goods: Plush throws and faux plants are top performers, with many items hitting 94%+ five-star ratings. These are some of your low-risk, high-satisfaction buys, which is what Costco does best.

Plush throws and faux plants are top performers, with many items hitting 94%+ five-star ratings. These are some of your low-risk, high-satisfaction buys, which is what Costco does best. Kitchen essentials: Baking sheet sets, storage items, gadgets, and cookware rank among the highest-rated items overall. This reinforces that simple and durable kitchen tools, sold at Costco, tend to deliver the most value over time.

Baking sheet sets, storage items, gadgets, and cookware rank among the highest-rated items overall. This reinforces that simple and durable kitchen tools, sold at Costco, tend to deliver the most value over time. Beauty: Skincare leads the category, with products like Obagi serum earning high marks. Surprisingly, beauty tools and accessories are less popular with reviews citing durability issues.

Skincare leads the category, with products like Obagi serum earning high marks. Surprisingly, beauty tools and accessories are less popular with reviews citing durability issues. Clothing: Budget basics like hoodies under $20 are some of the most-loved items in the store, proving you don’t have to spend a lot to get something reliable.

The pattern is clear: the best Costco buys are practical, repeat-use items — and not those trendy or seasonal purchases.

Where Costco is more hit-or-miss

Not every category performs equally well.

Patio and outdoor products had noticeably lower five-star ratings.

This was especially true with sheds, spas, and fire pits.

Complaints often focused on durability and long-term quality.

That doesn’t mean to avoid them entirely, but it does mean to take extra time to read reviews before making big-ticket purchases.

How to use this information to save money

Most shoppers tend to skim reviews briefly and move on. The smarter move is to use this data as a filter before you buy.