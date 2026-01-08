Student discounts 101: The guide to help you save money this semester and beyond

Verify once, save everywhere. A quick signup with a student verification service unlocks discounts across retail, tech, food, travel, and streaming.

Focus on everyday spending. Subscriptions, software, transit, and dining discounts add up faster than one-off purchases.

Never skip the ask. Re-verify yearly, use your .edu email, stack with sales, and always ask—many discounts aren’t advertised.

With most college and high school students returning this week after their Christmas break, it had me thinking about ways to help them save money this semester.

With unending tuition hikes, textbook costs, and rising food bills, every dollar definitely counts for students. Luckily, hundreds of companies offer student discounts on everything from tech and streaming to fashion, food, travel, and software…you just have to know where to look.

Student discount verification services: how they work

Before we dig into the saving that’s available, you’re going to need to prove you’re a student.

Here are the key student verification services that the majority of retailers and companies use that you need to familiarize yourself with:

1. UNiDAYS

UNiDAYS is free service that verifies students online with a university email or student ID. Sometimes they’ll ask for a transcript or letter from the school with official letterhead.

They work with hundreds of brands including fashion, tech, and entertainment.

You just open an account first, then shop with specific discount codes or app-based offers for students only.

2. Student Beans

Similar to UNiDAYS, Student Beans focuses on aggregating student deals.

Available both online and as an app.

Requires .edu or other valid student info.

3. ID.me

ID.me is a broader identity verification platform used by Amazon, Lenovo, Verizon, and more.

You typically sign in, verify via school email, then unlock the deals.

4. SheerID

Another verification provider is SheerID and it has student deals for select brands like Spotify, Amazon, and Groupon.

Like all the other, it requires proof of enrollment.

5. Your .edu Email & School ID

Many retailers accept a valid .edu email address or on-campus ID as proof of student status.

Even places that don’t advertise discounts may apply savings if you politely ask in person. So, get in the frugal habit of ALWAYS asking about a possible student discount.

It’s also worth noting that there are international options available such as the International Student Identity Card (ISIC), which unlocks global travel and cultural discounts for students abroad.

Pro tip: Be sure to always verify before checkout. Many websites will give discounted pricing only after student status is confirmed.

Top student discounts to use this semester

Here are the best deals for students in 2026, organized by category:

Fashion & retail discounts

Tech & Software Savings

Streaming & Digital Subscriptions

Food & Dining

Chipotle – Via Chipotle U, students can earn rewards for free food and free add-ons.

– Via Chipotle U, students can earn rewards for free food and free add-ons. McDonald’s – Some locations have a student discount, be sure to ask.

– Some locations have a student discount, be sure to ask. Buffalo Wild Wings – Student often get a 10% discount, varies by location.

– Student often get a 10% discount, varies by location. Dunkin’ – Occasionally student deals near campuses.

– Occasionally student deals near campuses. Subway – Many local franchises offer students a 10–15% discount. Always ask.

Travel & Transportation

Amtrak Student Fare – Students between the ages of 17-24 score a 15% discount on all train fares.

– Students between the ages of 17-24 score a 15% discount on all train fares. Zipcar Student Membership – Lower monthly fees and reduced rates.

– Lower monthly fees and reduced rates. Local Transit Discounts – Must bus and subway services offers savings if you present your college ID.

Movies

AMC Theaters – They offer everyday special student pricing. Just bring your student ID to the box office and save.

– They offer everyday special student pricing. Just bring your student ID to the box office and save. Cinemark – They also offer student discounts, check this page and enter your zip code to find discounts in your area.

– They also offer student discounts, check this page and enter your zip code to find discounts in your area. Regal Theaters – Check their student discounts page to find offers at theaters in your area.

Tips to maximize your student discounts

Verify annually. Most student discount platforms require yearly re-verification.

Most student discount platforms require yearly re-verification. Use your school email. If you have a valid .edu address you’ll unlock more deals.

If you have a valid .edu address you’ll unlock more deals. Stack deals where possible. Combine student discounts with sales and cashback offers to double dip your savings.

Combine student discounts with sales and cashback offers to double dip your savings. Ask locally. Many small businesses near campuses offer unadvertised savings if you show your ID. Again, be sure to politely ask.

Keep in mind that this is just a partial list of all the student discounts that are currently available. I wanted to give you a taste of each category that offered discounts and show you how to verify your eligibility.

If you’re a student, I urge you to do a Google search of “STORE NAME student discount” before you make any significant purchases. You’ll be surprised how often you’ll find a 10-20% discount to help offset your costs.