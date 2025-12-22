The 2025 holiday returns playbook: Here’s what new and how to protect your refund

“Free returns” aren’t always free anymore: lots of retailers now deduct mail-in return fees, so your best move is in-store returns

Fraud detection is getting smarter: retailers are using AI + image checks to flag sketchy returns, so make a quick paper trail to protect yourself

Deadlines can be sneaky (especially electronics): holiday windows look generous, but Apple items, activatable devices, phones, and certain electronics often have shorter return periods

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to return a whopping $849.9 billion worth of merchandise in 2025. With numbers like that, there’s a good chance you’ll be standing in a returns line somewhere in the next couple weeks.

With that said, I want you to be aware that your post-Christmas return this year just might look a little different. Stores are tossing in mail-in return fees, using AI to look for return fraud, and making some return “exceptions” that are often buried on their website.

Here’s your playbook to keep your returns smooth, fast, and as close to a full refund as possible.

Change #1: “Free returns” often depends on how you return

How you choose to return something you bought online can easily shrink your refund.

Many retailers, including Macy’s ($9.99), JCPenney ($8), J.Crew ($7.50), and Nordstrom Rack ($9.95) are now charging you to send back packages via the mail.

Smart workaround: when you see a mail-in fee, always try to switch to a free option.

Return in-store (even if you bought it online). In-store returns are almost always allowed and they're typically free.

Use a retailer’s label-free / box-free drop-off option, if available.

If the retailer offers multiple return methods at checkout, be sure to choose the one that won’t cost you part of your refund.

Pro tip: If you bought something early and it’s wrong/broken/missing pieces, returning before December 25th is about the smartest thing you can do as you’ll avoid the post-Christmas returns blitz.

Change #2: stores are upping their fraud detection game

Retailers have a return problem. They’re fighting hard against fraudulent returns and “decoy” returns (when someone sends back the wrong item or an empty box), and the tools they use to fight this are getting very sophisticated.

Specifically, Reuters reports that UPS-owned Happy Returns is testing an AI tool called “Return Vision” that flags suspicious returns by comparing returned items to purchase images and other signals they’re keeping close to the vest.

This doesn’t mean normal shoppers are going to be getting in trouble. But it does mean you should consider a few things to keep your returns as drama-free as possible.

Build a 20-second paper trail:

Always snap 2 photos of your return: one of the items condition, and one of the actual product in the box (or on the returns counter).

Be sure to keep the drop-off receipt or confirmation email.

Use the same email/account used to purchase when starting the return to avoid any confusion.

A small amount of work ahead of time is going to help you immensely if you have any issues.

Make smart Amazon returns...they're watching

I had an Amazon rep tell me recently that they're keeping a closer eye on your returns this holiday.

Specifically, be warned that they're tracking the returns where you tell them the reason for the return is Amazon's fault. This includes selecting these options: inaccurate website description, product damaged, wrong item sent, and didn't approve purchase.

Many shoppers are falsely using these options as their default reasons for the return in order to not get hit by a return shipping fee. Amazon is taking notice and if you use these excuses too often, you could get your account flagged.

Also, it's safe to assume they're using AI tools to help them determine those who fraudulently select these return reasons.

To avoid potentially getting your account flagged, always look for the free return options at Whole Foods, Staples, Kohl's, UPS Store, and even at many Amazon Hub lockers. By selecting one of these options, it doesn't matter who's at fault, your return is typically free.

Know the return deadlines that matter the most

Many stores have an extended holiday return window that gives “gift receivers” until mid to late January to make their return.

But there are a few exceptions to this that you need to be aware of this year so you don’t get stuck with something you don’t want.

Target: For their holiday returns window, electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple/Beats) purchased Nov. 1–Dec. 24, 2025 have returns starting Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 24, 2026. But…Apple/Beats and prepaid/unlocked phones must be returned by Jan. 8, 2026.

For their holiday returns window, electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple/Beats) purchased Nov. 1–Dec. 24, 2025 have returns starting Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 24, 2026. But…Apple/Beats and prepaid/unlocked phones must be returned by Jan. 8, 2026. Amazon: Most items purchased Nov. 1–Dec. 31, 2025 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2026. But…Apple-branded products have a shorter window, through Jan. 15, 2026.

Most items purchased Nov. 1–Dec. 31, 2025 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2026. But…Apple-branded products have a shorter window, through Jan. 15, 2026. Walmart: Most items purchased Oct. 1–Dec. 31, 2025 are returnable until Jan. 31, 2026. But there are exceptions: major appliances (2 days), wireless phones (14 days), and consumer electronics (30 days).

Most items purchased Oct. 1–Dec. 31, 2025 are returnable until Jan. 31, 2026. But there are exceptions: major appliances (2 days), wireless phones (14 days), and consumer electronics (30 days). Best Buy: Their policy gives shoppers through Jan. 15, 2026 for most returns. But holiday décor only gets 15 days from date of purchase, and any device they consider “activatable” only gets 14 days.

Their policy gives shoppers through Jan. 15, 2026 for most returns. But holiday décor only gets 15 days from date of purchase, and any device they consider “activatable” only gets 14 days. Apple Store: Anything bought between Nov. 12-Dec. 25, 2025 is returnable through Jan. 8, 2026. Except…all carrier-financed iPhones with both T-Mobile and Verizon, those fall under Apple’s standard 14-day return policy.

Pro tip: If it plugs in, pairs with your phone, or has an Apple logo anywhere on it, always check the return deadline first. These products usually come with a return window that’s worse than the store’s regular return policy.