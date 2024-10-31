Home alone: Americans spending more time at home post-pandemic

Since the pandemic, people are spending almost an hour less each day outside their homes, a new study has found. This means less time going to work, stores, or having fun outside.

Researchers say this change is here to stay and could have big impacts on how we live and work.

Here are some of the things they suggest:

Change how we use buildings : Since people work from home more, we need to find new uses for empty offices and stores.

Make it easier to live in city centers : Cities should focus on building more homes downtown, especially for young people who like to live and play in cities.

Improve transportation: We should focus on making walking and biking safer, instead of just building more roads for cars.

This change could have some good things, like less traffic and cleaner air. But it could also lead to people feeling lonely and isolated.

The researchers think technology is a big reason for this change. During the pandemic, people got used to doing more things online, like shopping and working.

The pandemic sped up the trend

This study looked at how people spent their time from 2003 to 2023. They found that even before the pandemic, people were slowly starting to spend more time at home. But the pandemic made this change happen much faster.