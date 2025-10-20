Dollar General shares holiday gift deals

Grab big-brand toys for under $20 and save an extra 25 % when you spend $75+ on toys in one transaction.

Discover exclusive toy finds, trusted educational brands, gift cards and imaginative playsets — all at budget-friendly prices.

Shop conveniently in store or online (including delivery options) at Dollar General and make your holiday shopping easier and more affordable.

This holiday season, Dollar General is turning up the value with its “Jolly Good Deals” campaign — designed to help families celebrate without breaking the bank.

With most toys priced at $20 or less, and an extra 25 % off when you spend $75 or more on toys in a single purchase, it’s all about stretching your gift budget while still picking up the fun, recognized brands that kids love. Shopping is made easier too, whether you visit a store or shop online for delivery.

“At Dollar General, we know how important it is for families to find joy during the holidays,” Steve O’Brien, vice president, division merchandise manager of toys, stationery, lawn and garden, sundries and hardware, said in a news release.

“Our Jolly Good Deals and wide selection of toys — from trusted brands to exclusive finds — make it easy for customers to check off every wish list while staying within budget. Whether shopping in-store or online, we’re proud to be a convenient and affordable destination for holiday gifting.”

What the Deals Look Like

Here’s what you’ll find when you browse Dollar General’s holiday offerings: