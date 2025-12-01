Black Friday shoppers spend a record $11.8 billion online

U.S. consumers spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday 2025 — a 9.1 % increase from the previous year.

On Thanksgiving Day alone, online spending hit $6.4 billion, reflecting robust early-holiday demand.

Mobile devices and AI-powered shopping tools played a major role, driving a surge in online traffic and influencing many purchases.

Deep discounts offered by online retailers appear to have overcome consumers’ worries about inflation. This year’s Black Friday proved to be historic for online retail — Americans spent an unprecedented $11.8 billion shopping from their computers, phones, and tablets.

That total, released by Adobe Analytics, reflects a 9.1 % increase compared with 2024, even as economic pressures such as inflation and job market uncertainty linger.

The surge began earlier than ever: on Thanksgiving Day alone, online transactions reached $6.4 billion, showing strong early engagement in holiday shopping.

What’s driving the shift to digital?

A growing number of shoppers are embracing convenience — and technology — over battling crowds. Analysts pointed to the rise of AI-powered shopping tools and mobile commerce as key factors behind this year’s record haul.

Over half of online Black Friday purchases reportedly came through mobile devices, underscoring just how dominant smartphones and tablets have become for holiday shopping.

Despite economic headwinds — including higher prices and concerns about debt — many consumers remained committed to hunting for deals. Some even used flexible payment options like “buy now, pay later” to spread out costs.

Still, even with higher spending, many shoppers said they were purchasing fewer items per transaction — likely a response to sticker shock and cautious budgeting.

What it means for the holidays

The record-breaking online sales set a strong tone for the rest of the 2025 holiday season. Analysts expect continued growth through Cyber Monday and beyond, especially if retailers continue offering deep discounts and shoppers remain drawn to the convenience of online and mobile shopping.

For shoppers, this year’s Black Friday suggests an evolving retail landscape — one where technology, convenience, and value increasingly shape the way Americans buy gifts and holiday essentials.