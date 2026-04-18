How to save money at Trader Joe’s (Plus a few insider shopping tips)

The best savings at Trader Joe’s come from frozen meals, private label staples, and specialty items that replace more expensive takeout and dining out.

Shop smart and use Trader Joe’s as a “swap” store, and focus on high-value categories instead of treating it like your only grocery stop.

Insider perks like free samples, easy returns, and calling ahead for popular items can help you try more, waste less, and get the most value from every trip.

Trader Joe’s has built a reputation as one of the few grocery stores where people feel like they’re getting real value. You walk in for a few things and leave with a cart full of interesting, high-quality products. Often without the sticker shock you’d expect elsewhere.

But unlike traditional grocery stores, there are no coupons, loyalty programs, or rotating sales to guide your spending. Everything is priced to feel like a “good deal,” which can make it easy to overspend if you’re not paying attention.

The real advantage comes from knowing where to find the real value along with how to shop the store strategically. Here’s what you need to know to save at Trader Joe’s.

The 5 best value items at Trader Joe’s

If you’re trying to stretch your grocery budget, certain categories consistently deliver more value than others.

1. Frozen meals (the hidden MVP)

The frozen section at Trader Joe's is arguably the most cost-effective part of the store.

You’ll find everything from full meals to sides and desserts, many of which have become go-to favorites for a lot of households. The key advantage is the price-to-convenience, as most items cost a fraction of what you’d spend ordering takeout.

What makes this category especially valuable is the consistent quality. You can keep meals on hand, avoid last-minute food decisions, and reduce reliance on expensive delivery apps.

Treat frozen meals as your “backup plan” for busy days so you don’t default to spending $15–$25 on takeout.

Pro tip: Don’t treat Trader Joe’s like a regular grocery store. They tend to work best as a supplementary store, not your only one. Use it for high-value categories like frozen meals and specialty items, and rely on other stores for bulk or basics when needed.

2. Private label staples

Trader Joe’s keeps prices low largely because most of its products are private label.

That means you’re not paying for brand marketing, which often drives up costs at other stores. In many cases, the quality matches, or even exceeds, the more expensive national brands.

Top categories to focus on:

Pantry staples like pasta, rice, and grains

Cooking essentials like olive oil and sauces

Snack foods and nuts

Seasonings and spice blends

These are items you buy regularly, so even small savings per item adds up over time.

Best strategy: Shift your “default” grocery items to Trader Joe’s versions and build your routine around them. Start by switching out a few items at a time and test them out on your family. If they like them, make the switch permanent and let the savings start to accumulate.

3. Cheese and specialty foods

This is one of the most underrated ways to save money while still upgrading your meals.

Specialty cheeses are really expensive at stores like Whole Foods and Publix.

Trader Joe’s offers a wide range of cheeses and spreads at prices that are often 20%-50% lower than traditional grocery stores.

Instead of paying premium prices elsewhere, you can:

Build a charcuterie board at a much lower cost.

Add variety to your meals without increasing your budget.

Experiment with new flavors without overspending.

Pro tip: Don’t skip the condiments and sauces aisle at Trader Joe’s. This is one of the highest-value areas in the store. A good sauce can turn basic, low-cost ingredients into a full meal, helping you avoid spending more on complex recipes or takeout.

4. Wine and alcohol

If you buy alcohol regularly, Trader Joe’s is one of the easiest places to cut costs.

Trader Joe’s is known for offering affordable wine and spirits (two buck chuck, anyone?).

You’re not just saving a buck or two; you’re often paying significantly less for comparable quality. This is especially the case on their spirits, liqueurs, and wine. This is not necessarily true with their beer, which is priced similarly to other grocery stores.

Best strategy: Swap bar or restaurant spending for at-home options using Trader Joe’s selections.

5. Ready-to-eat convenience foods

Convenience is where most people overspend, but Trader Joe’s offers a great way around that.

I’m a huge fan of their delicious pre-made salads, wraps, rice packs, and quick protein options. Not only will they save you a bunch of time, but they are very affordable, especially when compared to takeout or fast food.

Try to keep a few of their ready-to-eat options on hand so you’re not forced into expensive last-minute choices or costly lunches out at work.

Pro tip: Check out their Fearless Flyer printout the next time you walk in. Trader Joe’s uses their flyer to highlight new and returning items, and they even showcase some great recipes using their products. It’s great for helping you plan purchases ahead of time, as well as meal prepping for the week.

Next, here are some insider tips most TJ's shoppers don’t know about…

You can sample almost anything

One of the biggest advantages at Trader Joe’s is the ability to try before you buy.

If you’re unsure about a product, you can ask an employee to open it and let you sample it. This removes the risk of wasting money on something you won’t like, and employees are happy to do it for you if you’re polite.

This is an especially good strategy for higher-priced or unfamiliar items. And don’t worry about waste — I’ve been told by more than one employee that they’ll put the opened item in the break room for other employees to snack on.

I believe alcohol is the only big exception to their “taste it” policy.

You can return literally anything

Trader Joe’s has one of the most flexible return policies in retail.

If you try something and don’t like it, you can bring it back for a full refund. And it doesn’t matter if the item is opened, used, or almost gone. They’ll still take it back — no questions asked.

This allows you the freedom to experiment and try different items without committing your budget to products you may not use again.

You can call ahead for items

Popular or seasonal items tend to sell out quickly at Trader Joe’s.

Maybe you want 10 boxes of holiday Joe-Joe’s for gift bags. Or perhaps you want a certain color bouquet of roses around Valentine’s Day. You can call your local store and request a hold.

This even extends to buying flowers for a wedding or special event. You can call ahead and reserve whatever you might need.

The larger the quantity, the more likely they are to work with you, but most stores are more than happy to help you out.

Many of their products are made by the name-brand

Similar to places like Costco and Sam’s Club, a lot of Trader Joe’s products are actually produced by well-known national brands and sold under the Trader Joe’s name at a lower price.

From conversations with employees and longtime shoppers, here are some commonly-cited matches:

Frozen croissants → Williams-Sonoma

Greek yogurt → Stonyfield

Smoothies → Naked

Organic hummus → Tribe

Dish & hand soap → Mrs. Meyer’s

Teas → often linked to Celestial Seasonings

Pistachios → Wonderful Pistachios

Organic tomato soup → Pacific Foods

Shells & white cheddar mac → Annie’s

While these have never been officially confirmed by TJ’s, and suppliers can change, it gives you a good idea of why the quality often feels higher than the price suggests.