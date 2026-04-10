The 'frugal' tech guide for seniors: 7 ways to save money and stay safe

Use simple tech habits, not more apps: Stick with what you already have. Use your phone for easy wins like cash back and quick price checks on Amazon and Walmart.

Cut the biggest money leaks: Check subscriptions monthly, compare prices before buying, and avoid overpaying for convenience like expensive gas stations or impulse online purchases.

Stay safe and ask for help: Turn on bank alerts, don’t click unexpected links, and when in doubt, ask a family member or grandchild before making a move.

Most tech advice is exhausting, especially for seniors just trying to use their phones and computers to save money in everyday life.

But the truth is, you don't need to become a tech expert to make it happen. The goal is to use a few simple tools and smart habits to avoid overpaying and wasting money. And do it in a way that feels manageable, not frustrating.

Here's a simple playbook you can start using today.

Start here: You don’t need more tech — you just need different habits

Before we get into apps and tips, this matters more than anything: you probably already have everything you need.

If you have a smartphone, a tablet, or a computer that works well enough to browse the internet and check email, you’re all set. You do not need to upgrade your phone, buy a new laptop, or sign-up for anything fancy just to start saving money.

In fact, constantly upgrading devices is one of the fastest ways people accidentally spend more instead of less.

The real advantage comes from using what you already have, just more intentionally. That’s the mindset shift that makes everything else in this guide actually work.

1. Turn your phone into a money-saving tool

Most seniors treat their phone as a communication device only. But in actuality, it can become one of your best tools for saving money.

Start with cash back on everyday spending

Apps like Upside and Fetch are two of the easiest places to start, because they don’t require you to change your routine and they’re surprisingly intuitive to use.

You’re already buying gas and buying groceries. You’re already going out to eat occasionally. Both apps simply give you money back for purchases you were going to make anyway.

When you open either app, claim an offer, or snap a pic of your receipt, and you’ll get a small amount back. It may not feel like much in the moment, but over time it adds up fairly quickly.

Pro tip: Don’t try to use these apps for everything. That’s where people get overwhelmed and quit. To start, just focus on gas purchases along with snapping a picture of your grocery store receipts. Make it part of your routine and you’ll likely save $100 or more per year without even thinking about it.

Next, use navigation apps to avoid 'lazy pricing'

Easy-to-use apps like Waze and Gas Buddy don’t just give you directions, they show what gas stations have the cheapest gas in your area.

And this is where things get interesting.

Gas stations in convenient locations (right off the highway, near busy intersections) often charge more because they know drivers are in a hurry and don’t want to look around.

But if you take two minutes to check nearby prices, you’ll often find stations just a mile or two away that are significantly cheaper.

Pro tip: Check gas prices before you leave the house, not when your tank is almost empty. When you’re low on gas, you’re more likely to rush and overpay.

2. Online shopping is where many quietly overpay

For many seniors, the convenience of online shopping often trumps making sure you’re getting the lowest price.

If you’re not one to compare prices before buying online, let’s simplify this.

Before buying anything online, take 30 seconds to check the same item on:

Amazon.com

Walmart.com

Just by using these two sites, you’ll get a very good idea if the amount you’re about to pay is a fair deal or not.

Sometimes the price difference will be small. But sometimes it won’t be — especially when you’re making a significant purchase like electronics or appliances, it could be $20, $50, or more.

That quick price check is one of the simplest habits you can build, and one of the most effective.

Pro tip: Pay attention to shipping costs and delivery speed. A lower price isn’t really lower if you’re paying extra for shipping or waiting a week or two for something to get delivered.

3. Subscriptions: The silent budget killer

Subscriptions are sneaky because they feel small, but when you add them all up, they can easily reach $50, $75, or more per month.

Fight back and do a monthly "tech subscription check" and look for streaming subscriptions, antivirus subscriptions, and even cloud storage subscriptions.

The easiest way is to look at your bank or credit card statements and scan for recurring charges.

Ask yourself:

Do I actually use this regularly?

Would I notice if it disappeared tomorrow?

If the answer is no to either of these questions, cancel it.

I recently helped my parents, who are in their 80s, figure out the two streaming services they actually use and we cancelled the rest. They had five total and were only actively using a couple of them.

Pro tip: Set a reminder on your calendar to review your active subscriptions every one to three months. It only takes five minutes and can easily save hundreds per year.

4. Use technology to catch mistakes before they cost you

Saving money isn’t just about finding deals when shopping. They’re also about preventing losses before they happen.

Turn on transaction alerts

Most banks and credit cards allow you to receive alerts for all your purchases. This means you’ll know immediately if:

A charge goes through that you don’t recognize.

You accidentally get billed twice.

A subscription you forgot about renews unexpectedly.

Check your statements weekly

This is one of the simplest and most powerful habits you can build.

When you review your transactions weekly, everything is still fresh in your mind. You’re more likely to notice something unusual.

And more importantly, it’s easier to fix any problems relatively quickly.

Pro tip: Be sure to watch for those small charges. Many scams start with a $5–$10 test transaction before larger charges appear later.

5. Keep your tech simple and avoid unnecessary upgrades

New doesn’t always mean better, and this is especially true when it comes to tech like phones, TVs, and computers.

And even more importantly, it almost never means cheaper.

Delay upgrades whenever possible: Buying last year’s model instead of the newest version can save hundreds of dollars, no matter what the technology. For most seniors, the difference in performance is minimal to nonexistent.

Review your service plans: Call your internet or phone provider once a year and ask about lower-cost plans or discounts specifically for seniors.

Companies often offer better deals when you specifically ask, especially if you mention you’re considering switching.

6. Ask for help when you need it

This is by no means a weakness. To ask for help is actually one of the smartest, most cost-saving habits you can build. Technology changes fast, apps update, and even seasoned shoppers get tripped up by new features or settings that aren’t exactly obvious.

Instead of guessing and risking a mistake, like clicking on a shady website, missing a discount, or accidentally signing up for something you didn’t intend, it pays to pause and ask.

That help can come from anywhere. A store employee can walk you through how to apply a digital coupon. A customer service agent can clarify whether a deal is legit or if a charge looks off.

And honestly, one of your best resources might be right in your own family. Ask a tech-savvy grandchild to take a quick look at your phone or computer. They can show you how to use the apps I recommended in this article, help you set up price alerts, or double-check that you’re on the right website before you enter payment info.

7. Stay alert to scams

Scams are getting harder to spot, as they don’t look obviously fake anymore.

Messages can look like they’re from trusted companies like Amazon or UPS, complete with logos, order details, and realistic language.

They’re designed to catch you off guard, as scammers time messages to feel urgent or relevant, like a delivery issue or account alert, so you act quickly without thinking.

Follow one simple rule: If you didn’t expect it, don’t click it.

Even if it looks real, avoid clicking links or downloading anything right away.

Go directly to the source instead by typing the company’s website into your browser yourself or call a verified phone number you already trust, like the one on your card or statement.

When in doubt, ask someone you trust. A quick check with a family member can help you spot something suspicious and avoid a costly mistake.