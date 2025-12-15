The modern holiday dilemma: Save money, save time, or save tradition

Americans are turning to AI to save time during an overwhelming holiday season, with more than one in three people using tools like ChatGPT to help write holiday cards and gift messages.

Rising costs are changing how families talk about gift-giving, with most parents saying Santa is bringing fewer presents as inflation continues to strain budgets.

Despite cutting back, consumers still crave meaningful celebrations, leading many to prioritize simpler traditions, thoughtful low-cost gifts, and experiences over spending big.

The holidays are supposed to feel magical. However, for many Americans this year, they also feel expensive, exhausting, and a little different than they used to.

With inflation still stretching household budgets, parents are getting creative with gift-giving, consumers are leaning on technology to save time and money, and long-standing traditions are quietly being rewritten.

Key findings from the study

A new study from Refine Packaging reveals just how much holiday celebrations are evolving.

More than one in three Americans are now using tools like ChatGPT to help write holiday card messages, signaling a growing desire for efficiency during an already overwhelming season. At the same time, over 70% of parents admit they’re blaming Santa for having fewer presents under the tree—a reflection of how rising costs are reshaping not just spending habits, but the stories families tell their kids.

Yet alongside these changes is a strong pull toward nostalgia and emotional connection. Even as AI steps in to help craft the perfect message and budgets tighten, consumers still want celebrations to feel personal, sincere, and meaningful.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Alex Jasin, Co-Founder and CMO of Refine Packaging, to break down how inflation, artificial intelligence, and a return to simpler traditions are colliding, and what it all means for the future of the holidays.

The AI craze

Refine Packaging surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults about their holiday spending, AI use, packaging habits, and meal planning.

One of the primary findings from the study was that 37% of people are turning to AI tools like ChatGPT to help write holiday cards. According to Jasin, that points to how mentally maxed out many feel right now.

“Holiday cards are one of those well-meaning traditions that take more energy than people expect, especially when you’re writing the same message dozens of times,” he said. “Using AI doesn’t necessarily mean people care less, it’s often just a way to get it done without adding more stress to the pile.”

Additionally, nearly two in five respondents said they plan to use AI to write gift messages or cards. Jasin said that’s likely about having a starting point, not avoiding effort altogether.

“The emotional impact depends more on how personal the message feels than who typed the first draft,” he said. “But if the final result feels too generic, that’s where the sentiment can get lost.”

Pointing fingers at Santa

The study also found that 72% of parents are adjusting the story about Santa, whether that’s saying he’s helping other kids or just bringing fewer gifts this year. Jasin says this is likely a reflection of how tight things feel financially right now for many parents.

“Telling a kid ‘we can’t afford it’ isn’t always a conversation parents are ready for, especially when they’re already under financial stress,” he said. “Using Santa as a buffer helps protect the magic while also managing expectations.”

“In the survey, 22% of parents said they’re telling their kids Santa is focusing on families in need, which can encourage empathy and shift the focus from receiving to giving. That could be a positive outcome. But if this change becomes the norm year after year, and nothing replaces the excitement of traditions, there’s a chance the holidays start to feel less joyful and more about what’s missing. The tone families set matter just as much as what’s under the tree.”

Updating traditions

Balancing budgets and expectations is something just about everyone can relate to. This holiday season, focus on how to maintain traditions – or create new ones – without breaking the bank.

“Our data points to people leaning into smaller joys, things like cozy clothes, seasonal snacks, or thoughtful low-cost gifts,” Jasin said. “For parents, the key may be shifting away from pressure to go big. Big-ticket gifts aren’t the only way to make a moment memorable. When expectations are clear and grounded in what’s doable, it takes a lot of stress out of the season.”