BJ’s Wholesale Club releases 2025 top toys list

BJ’s is kicking off the holiday season early with a curated list of 2025’s top toys — many of them BJ’s exclusives — backed by attractive pricing and deals.

Shoppers can take advantage of free shipping on all toys, plus flexible fulfillment options like curbside pickup, in-club pickup, and same-day delivery.

The list features a mix of familiar brands (LEGO, Hot Wheels, Barbie) and trending toys like Little Live Pets and Bluey playsets.

The holiday toy hunt is officially underway at BJ’s Wholesale Club, and this year’s lineup is something to watch — especially if you’re looking to get ahead of the crowds.

BJ’s has released what it calls the “Must-Have Toys of 2025,” mixing exclusive items with fan favorites — all sold at competitive prices, with free toy shipping included.

“Holiday shoppers are beginning earlier than ever this year, and BJ’s is offering unbeatable savings so members can beat the crowds and make sure they get the season’s hottest toys,” Dion Evans, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club, said in a news release.

“We know our members will love our assortment, along with the incredible value and convenience BJs offers.”

What’s on the list?

As for the toys themselves, the offerings are generous and wide-ranging. The list includes both staples and surprises:

BJ’s exclusive picks like Little Live Pets: Mama Surprise Families, Disney Princess Cinderella Carriage & Doll, Play-Doh Fridge Fun Kitchen Playset, GUND PAW Patrol 6-Inch Plush Multipack, and Barbie Dream Closet Playset.

Popular non-exclusive staples such as LEGO Botanical Collection Hibiscus Flower and Hot Wheels Loop & Launch Track Set also make the cut.

Family-friendly choices like Bluey Ice Cream Truck Vehicle & Figures Playset and Maisto F1 RC Car with Bonus Track bring fun for different age groups.

BJ’s isn’t just positioning itself as a toy seller — it’s framing itself as a one-stop holiday shop. Seasonal décor, groceries, home essentials, and gifts are all part of the mix.