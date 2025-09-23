Walmart Deals sale slated for October 7-12

Walmart announced a week-long sales event, Walmart Deals, from October 7-12.
The retailer is encouraging consumers to start preparing for the holidays early.
Shoppers can take advantage of the deals online, in store, and in the Walmart app.
With Target and Amazon sharing their plans for October multi-day sales events, Walmart is the latest retailer to do the same.
The company announced Walmart Deals will run from October 7-12.
While no membership is required to take part in the event, Walmart+ members will get early access to the deals. The official sale kickoff is October 7 at 12:00 a.m. ET, and Walmart+ members can start shopping on October 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
“For an entire week, shoppers can save across tens of thousands of items — online, in the Walmart app and in stores nationwide – giving families more flexibility to shop on their schedules and budgets,” the company wrote in a statement.
“And with same-day delivery, early morning delivery starting at 6 a.m., and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes, customers can get what they need, when they need it — making Walmart the easiest and most convenient place to save this season.”
Holiday prep
Similar to other sales going on in early October, Walmart is encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the deals and start planning for the holidays.
The retailer is touting tens of thousands of deals, with savings of up to 50%, across Walmart-exclusive items, special buys and top national and private brands.
Here’s a look at some of the deals to expect:
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser’s Castle Track Set – $36.42 Savings
LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak – $24.99 Savings
Free Assembly Women's and Women's Plus Cozy Yarn Welt Pocket Cable Cardigan Sweater – $11.00 Savings (Walmart exclusive)
Madden Girl Women's Bells Slide-on Strappy Heeled Mule - $25 savings
ASUS 16” R7 4050 16/512 Gaming Laptop – $400.00 (Walmart exclusive)
VIZIO 50" Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – $100.00 Savings
Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum – $80.00 Savings
HART 215-piece Mechanics Tool Set, Chrome finish – $52.00 Savings (Walmart exclusive)
4' Pre-Lit Starburst Gold Artificial Christmas Tree – $42.97 (Walmart exclusive)
Mr. Christmas Santa's Magical Telephone – $59.88 (Walmart exclusive)
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino 13.7oz 12ct – $30.40 Savings
Frito Lay Flamin' Hot Mix 6 Flavor Variety Pack 40 Ct – $6.73 Savings
Calvin Klein Eternity, Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz – $55.02 Savings
Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush, Peach – $15.03 Savings