Walmart Deals sale slated for October 7-12

Walmart announced a week-long sales event, Walmart Deals, from October 7-12.

The retailer is encouraging consumers to start preparing for the holidays early.

Shoppers can take advantage of the deals online, in store, and in the Walmart app.

With Target and Amazon sharing their plans for October multi-day sales events, Walmart is the latest retailer to do the same.

The company announced Walmart Deals will run from October 7-12.

While no membership is required to take part in the event, Walmart+ members will get early access to the deals. The official sale kickoff is October 7 at 12:00 a.m. ET, and Walmart+ members can start shopping on October 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

“For an entire week, shoppers can save across tens of thousands of items — online, in the Walmart app and in stores nationwide – giving families more flexibility to shop on their schedules and budgets,” the company wrote in a statement.

“And with same-day delivery, early morning delivery starting at 6 a.m., and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes, customers can get what they need, when they need it — making Walmart the easiest and most convenient place to save this season.”

Holiday prep

Similar to other sales going on in early October, Walmart is encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the deals and start planning for the holidays.

The retailer is touting tens of thousands of deals, with savings of up to 50%, across Walmart-exclusive items, special buys and top national and private brands.

Here’s a look at some of the deals to expect: