How common is shrinkflation? Product downsizing isn’t new. The GAO looked at trends during the last 10 years or so, we found that downsizing occurred most frequently in 2015. And it was at its lowest in 2020 and 2021, during the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports of downsized items increased starting in early 2022, amidst rising inflation.

Even so, shrinkflation had a minimal impact on overall inflation from 2019 to 2024. This is because items that were downsized made up a small percentage of goods and services tracked in inflation measures. And many goods and services, such as housing, cannot be downsized in the same way that household products can.