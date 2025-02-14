Just a bump on the head or a concussion? There’s an important distinction

Concussions, a mild form of traumatic brain injury, are commonly associated with symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, confusion, fatigue, blurry vision, and sensitivity to light. However, as these symptoms subside, patients may encounter less obvious but significant effects, including persistent ringing in the ears, sensitivity to noise, and hearing difficulties.

These issues are often overlooked but can have lasting impacts on individuals' daily lives, according to Katie Dease, an audiologist at the Mayo Clinic Health System.

A concussion occurs when an impact to the head causes changes in brain cells, including those involved in hearing. While some changes may heal over time, others can be permanent.

This is particularly concerning for both adults and children who sustain concussions from incidents like falls, vehicle accidents, or sports activities without proper head protection. Athletes and military personnel are especially at risk due to the nature of their activities and professions.

Impact on hearing and sound processing

The inner ear is lined with tiny hair cells that play a crucial role in converting sound vibrations into electrical signals for the brain to process. Dease likens these hair cells to blades of grass: some recover after being stepped on, while others remain damaged.

Unfortunately, once these hair cells are damaged by a concussion, they cannot regenerate, leading to issues such as tinnitus – ringing in the ears – hearing loss, noise sensitivity, and difficulties in processing sounds.

Concussions can also affect how the brain processes sound. Tiny nerve cells in the ears detect sounds and send signals to the brain. Damage to these cells can disrupt this process, making it challenging for individuals to distinguish words in noisy environments, even if their overall hearing seems unaffected.

Research using Speech-in-Noise exams has shown that athletes with concussions struggle to discern words as background noise increases. Additionally, they may become hypersensitive to sounds or find it difficult to process rapidly spoken words.

Recognizing hearing issues

Concussions can occur in various activities, including sports like basketball, football, hockey, and winter sports such as skiing and sledding. It's crucial for parents and caregivers to monitor children who have experienced concussions for signs of hearing issues, such as dizziness, ringing in the ears, or trouble hearing. These symptoms can manifest as difficulty concentrating or new academic challenges.

For those experiencing hearing issues post-concussion, consulting an ear, nose, and throat specialist is advisable to assess ear health and rule out any underlying conditions. Audiologists can provide valuable assistance with dizziness and balance issues, conduct hearing tests, and offer strategies for managing symptoms. In severe cases, they may recommend hearing aids or other interventions to address hearing problems.