Hate waiting for locked-up items? Here’s how shoppers are skipping the hassle

Skip the wait with pickup: Order locked items through apps from Walmart, Target, or CVS and choose curbside or in-store pickup so employees grab everything for you.

Price-check before you press the button: Scan the barcode and compare prices on Amazon or warehouse clubs like Costco to see if skipping the case saves both time and money.

Switch to store brands to avoid the glass: Many locked items are premium brands, while cheaper generics and store brands are often left accessible and cost less anyway.

More stores are locking up everyday items like deodorant, toothpaste, baby formula, razors, laundry detergent, and skincare.

Retailers say it’s about preventing theft. But shoppers say it’s a major hassle and many are walking out and buying elsewhere instead.

If you’ve ever stood there pressing a call button… waiting… and waiting… you already know the frustration.

Major frustration in the aisles

Shoppers have taken to social media to vent about locked items at major retailers like Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and others.

Many shoppers say the delay in finding a staff member, and waiting for a key, is making them much more likely to use Amazon, especially Amazon pharmacy services.

Some shoppers also say they simply leave the store and buy the same item online or at a competitor where the product is easily accessible.

For retailers, that means what was intended to prevent loss may be creating lost sales instead.

Here’s how to deal with locked displays without wasting your time or overpaying.

Check online inventory before you go

The next time you head to Target, Walmart, CVS, or Walgreens, look up the particular item in the store’s app.

Why this helps:

Some stores flag items as “in locked case” or “store assistance required.”

If this is the case, you can choose curbside pickup instead and skip the case entirely.

This will also help you determine if another nearby location has the product more accessible.

Pro tip: If it’s a high-theft item (think razors, fragrance, detergent, baby formula), it’s smart to consider store pick-up for your ENTIRE purchase and not have to deal with any locked shelves.

Use pickup or delivery to bypass the lock

Locked shelves are obviously an in-store problem — not an online shopping issue.

So, when you order online and select pickup, employees pull the item for you. This saves you the time it takes to flag someone down to open a lock to retrieve the item.

This works especially well at:

Walmart curbside

Target Drive Up

CVS pickup orders

You avoid:

Waiting for an employee.

Feeling rushed while they hover, waiting to lock the shelf back up when you’re done.

Impulse buys while you stand there waiting.

If it’s locked, ask for multiple items at once

Once an employee opens a case, don’t just grab one thing and let them walk away.

Say something like:

“Could you grab two of these and that one next to it as well?”

Or,

“I need something unlocked on a different aisle; can you walk with me?”

If you know you’re going to need other items that are locked up, ask if the employee can hang with you for a minute and get it all done at once.

You save yourself from tracking someone down again and most workers actually prefer grabbing everything in one trip.

Pro tip: One place where you never find everyday essentials behind a lock is at warehouse clubs. For this reason alone, now may be the time to consider a Sam’s Club or Costco membership.

Compare prices before pressing the button

Many shoppers are pushing back by simply making the choice to buy elsewhere rather than deal with all the locked-up merchandise.

Try this the next time an item is locked and an employee is nowhere in sight:

Scan the barcode with your phone.

Check Amazon’s price.

Check Costco's price if it’s a bulk item.

If the price is similar (or cheaper online), skipping the wait will save you both time and money.

Pro tip: If I know I’ll need something that’s locked up, I’ve gotten in the habit of politely asking for help as I walk in. This works especially well in smaller stores like CVS and Walgreens as there’s almost always an employee in the front of the store who can walk back with me and unlock something.

Avoid peak hours for locked-item shopping

Evening and weekend shopping = fewer available employees with keys.

If you know you need locked items try this strategy:

Go earlier in the day.

Shop weekdays if possible.

Combine it with a pickup order.

Less waiting also means less temptation to abandon your cart out of frustration, which could easily lead to overspending elsewhere.

Use this moment to rethink brand loyalty

Locked cases are often for premium brands with quick resell value, which is why thieves target them.

But cheaper store brands are less desirable for thieves and thus are frequently left accessible and not locked-up.

Consider the following store brand swaps if you find yourself always waiting for an employee’s assistance:

Name-brand razors → store brand blades

Prestige skincare → dermatologist-recommended basics

Brand-name OTC meds → generic equivalents

Name-brand batteries → store brand alkaline

Designer pain relief patches → generic lidocaine or menthol patches

Brand-name allergy meds → store brand antihistamines

Name-brand reading glasses → pharmacy or big-box store readers

Not only will you save some money, but there’s a great chance you’ll be able to skip the locked case entirely.

Don’t be afraid to walk away

It’s a guarantee that retailers track their lost sales, so it might be time to start speaking with our dollars.

If enough customers skip locked items altogether, and sales start to slip, policies may start to change.

You can personally make it happen by purchasing items later online or by going to another store.

Stores like Target know that shoppers hate the inconvenience and are testing digital shelf-unlocking technology in the hopes of finding a better solution.

By continuing to put pressure on retailers, we can hopefully speed up the adoption of new technology and policies that don't require us to find an employee every time we need a tube of toothpaste.