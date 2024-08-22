Target adds hundreds of new fall flavor food items

Pumpkin spice season is approaching. 7-11 got out in front of it early and now, Target is rolling out a bunch of new grocery items to get you in the fall spirit.

This fall, Target will add over 150 private label products and 500 brand name products, according to Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez during the retailer’s second quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

“We know consumers are eager for their apple and pumpkin spice favorites, so we're excited to bring back these fall flavors while introducing some new and trending ones as well. Our fall food assortment will offer more than 150 new owned brand items, ranging from Pumpkin Donut Holes and Jack-o-Lantern sandwich cookies, to Pecan Pie ice cream and Good & Gather turkey stuffing flavored potato chips,” Gomez said.

Is Target becoming a grocery store?

Target has had food items and a grocery section for a while, but grocery aisle deals for cash-strapped shoppers led to Target's first sales increase in a year.

Target really dug into grocery sales during second quarter of 2024, slashing the price of bread, coffee, diapers and a myriad of other everyday items.

In addition to price, Gomez said that another place where the company outshines the others is in ease and convenience.

“Consumers have a lot on their plate, and they're looking for simple solutions, and we're very excited about the continued growth that we're seeing on both Drive Up, as well as same-day delivery, which is achieving double-digit growth in Q2, and we continue to see runway on that going forward,” he said.

Gomez also mentioned that Target has been shaking up its usual assortment strategies. For example, they’ve revamped the candy aisles to include trendy options like lower sugar treats and “wellness candies.”

“Even though this category was already growing, these changes took it to the next level,” Gomez said.