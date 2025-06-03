Shipt 'Summer of Savings' runs through July 5

Shipt is running a month-long sale to help shoppers stock on summer favorites.

The same-day delivery company is offering new discounts each week of the sale, with everything from groceries, Father’s Day gifts, and summer treats discounted.

Shoppers must join Shipt to take advantage of the sale.

With the summer season heating up, it’s prime time to stock up on everything you need for barbecues, traveling, and vacation.

Shipt, the same-day delivery company that has partnered with dozens of retailers, is hosting a “Summer of Savings” sale that first kicked off on May 22, and runs through July 5.

“Whether you’re soaking up the sun at home or jetting off to a beachside escape, the Shipt Marketplace is the ultimate travel companion for the season,” the company wrote in a news release.

“From backyard BBQ essentials and last-minute pool toys to sunscreen and snacks for the road trip, Shipt reliably delivers everything you need, when you need it, right to your door (or vacation destination!).”

What’s on sale

Each week of the sale will feature exclusive deals to help consumers save on everything they need for summer.

Here’s what shoppers can expect:

June 8-14: Deals for Dad – Spend $30, save $10 at Target, Meijer, or any local grocer from June 12-15.

June 15-21: The Fridge Fill-Up – Easy meals staples, including cereal, will be buy one, get one 40% at Target and local grocers from June 15-21.

June 22-28: Sweet Savings – Ice cream will be buy one, get one 40% off at Target and local grocers June 22-28.

June 29-July 5: The Grand Finale – Shoppers can find deals on groceries for the holiday weekend.

Shipt will be updating the specifics of each deal every week, so shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned to the website and sign up for emails for the most current deals and promotions during the Summer of Savings sale.

How Shipt works

Shipt is a same-day delivery service that’s currently available in over 5,000 cities across the country. Shipt connects customers with expert shoppers to deliver groceries, household essentials, and more from local stores.

To get access to the Summer of Savings sale, shoppers will have to sign up for a Shipt membership. The monthly plan will run you $10.99 each month for unlimited deliveries, while the yearly plan will run you $99/year. The membership allows shoppers to place as many orders as they want, and delivery is free for all orders over $35.

Additionally, Shipt works with Target, offering Circle 360 exclusive savings and access to same-day delivery through that membership program. Recently, Target gave shoppers access to same-day delivery from more than 100 of Shipt’s partner retailers — all without additional price markups.