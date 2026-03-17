Target Circle Deal Days are back — Here’s how to score big savings this spring

Target Circle Deal Days will run March 25–27 with discounts up to 50% for members.

Thousands of items across home, beauty, apparel, and essentials are included in the sale.

Target’s free Circle membership unlocks deals, with extra perks for paid Target Circle 360 users.

Spring savings are heating up as Target brings back its popular Target Circle Deal Days event, giving shoppers a chance to snag deep discounts on everything from home goods to everyday essentials.

The limited-time sale is designed to highlight seasonal trends while helping consumers stretch their budgets, especially as many households continue to look for ways to cut costs.

The event is exclusive to members of Target Circle, the retailer’s free loyalty program, making it an easy entry point for shoppers who want access to deals without paying a fee. And with discounts reaching up to 50% off, this spring sale is shaping up to be one of the biggest opportunities to save ahead of the new season.

"As we head into spring and summer, consumers are craving newness and value, so we're spotlighting the season's hottest trends with big deals," Sarah Travis, executive vice president and chief digital and revenue officer, Target, said in a news release.

"Whether refreshing their spring wardrobe, giving their home a seasonal update or discovering new beauty favorites, this three-day event brings together the season's most sought-after products — paired with incredible value and the joyful, easy experience guests expect from Target. Target Circle is how you get the best of Target — it's the foundation of how we reward loyalty and deliver more value, access and inspiration every day."

What shoppers can expect from the sale

Target Circle Deal Days will run from March 25 through March 27, offering three days of deals across thousands of items. Additionally, Circle 360 members get access to the sale a day early, beginning March 24 at 2 a.m. CT.

Target will also be bringing back its Deal of the Day, highlighting special one-day exclusive savings on some of the biggest brands.

Some of the top offers Target has already announced include:

Up to 50% off select toys from Barbie, Gigglescape, PAW Patrol and more

Up to 40% off women's apparel including A New Day, Universal Thread and AVA & VIV

40% off select skincare from BYOMA, Bubble Skincare, Good Molecules, Vacation, Carroten and more

40% off select home, kitchen and dining, including Keurig, Cuisinart and Ninja

40% off select floorcare, including Shark, Dyson, Bissell, Roborock and Sharper Image

If you’re not a Target Circle member, this sale might just convince you to join. The retailer has announced some perks for joining Circle throughout this sale:

15% off your first purchase if you join Target Circle between March 15-24

$100 in Target Circle Rewards if you’re approved for a Target Circle Credit Card between March 15-27

50% off a one-year Target Circle 360 membership ($49.99/year) if you join between March 15-27

What consumers should know before shopping

For shoppers looking to make the most of Target Circle Deal Days, timing and preparation matter.

It’s worth keeping an eye on overlapping promotions. Target frequently layers its sales with extra incentives — like “spend and get a gift card” offers — which can boost overall savings if you plan purchases strategically.

Consider making a list before the sale starts. With thousands of discounted items, it’s easy to get sidetracked — but focusing on seasonal needs or everyday essentials can help you maximize value without overspending.