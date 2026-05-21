Target expands next-day delivery services

Target is expanding next-day delivery service to more areas across the U.S., covering millions of additional shoppers.

The retailer says most items sold in stores are now eligible for next-day shipping, including groceries, household basics, and electronics.

Consumers may be able to get free next-day delivery depending on order size, memberships, or payment methods.

Target is making a bigger push into fast shipping, expanding its next-day delivery service across the United States as retailers race to meet growing consumer demand for convenience.

The company says the move will allow more shoppers to receive orders the very next day on hundreds of thousands of eligible items, from pantry staples to clothing and home goods.

The expansion comes as major retailers continue competing with services like Amazon Prime and Walmart delivery, where speed has become one of the biggest selling points for online shopping.

“This spring, 60% of the U.S. population will have access to quicker, easier shopping as Target expands next-day delivery of online orders to more markets,” the company said in a statement. “Guests in more than 50 top U.S. metro areas will be able to get their purchases delivered next day — in many cases for free.”

What’s changing?

According to Target, most items available for shipping now qualify for next-day delivery, representing roughly 85% of products sold in Target stores. Customers can check whether an item is eligible directly on the product page or during checkout.

The company says next-day delivery is free on orders over $35, and Target Circle 360 members or shoppers using a Target Circle Card can qualify for no-minimum delivery perks.

The expansion is tied to Target’s larger investment in supply chain and fulfillment operations. Over the last few years, the retailer has added sortation centers, expanded last-mile delivery networks, and turned many stores into mini fulfillment hubs to move online orders faster.

Company executives have said these efforts are designed to help Target compete more aggressively in the growing delivery market while also improving efficiency behind the scenes.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the changes could make online shopping feel much more like an on-demand service. Faster shipping can be especially useful for last-minute needs like household essentials, birthday gifts, school supplies, or forgotten groceries. But shoppers may still want to pay attention to delivery minimums, membership fees, and item eligibility before assuming every purchase qualifies for free next-day arrival.

Consumers should also remember that “next day” can depend on order timing and inventory availability in their region. Retailers often require purchases to be placed before a certain cutoff time, and some products may ship separately. Comparing membership perks between retailers could also help shoppers decide which service offers the best value based on how often they order online.