More retailers are sharing deals for Thanksgiving meals

Amazon, Target, and Walmart have already shared their plans for consumers looking for savings on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Now, more retailers have announced their plans to help consumers make the most of their money this holiday season.
Here’s a look at where consumers can save this Thanksgiving.
Where to save this Thanksgiving
Aldi: Aldi is promoting its full Thanksgiving dinner for cheaper prices than 2019. The grocery chain is offering a 10-person Thanksgiving meal for $47, which they are dubbing an “inflation-busting” holiday meal. The deal includes: a Butterball turkey, ingredients for pumpkin pie, gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and green bean casserole.
Lidl: Lidl is offering consumers 20 items for a 10-person Thanksgiving meal for $45. Last year, Lidl’s Thanksgiving meal included 12 items for under $30. Some of the goods in this year’s meal bundle include: a Shady Farms turkey, macaroni and cheese, rolls, gravy mix, sweet potatoes, crispy fried onions, graham cracker pie crust, pumpkin pie filling, stuffing, green beans, seasonings and spices, and more.
Sam’s Club: The membership club is offering consumers a Member’s Mark Thanksgiving meal that serves 10 people for under $100 – or under $10 per person. The meal bundle includes: turkey, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, brussels sprouts, macaroni and cheese, salad, and mashed sweet potatoes. While the ingredients are available at Sam’s Club, members can also opt for at-home delivery within two hours.
Giant Eagle: The grocery chain is giving shoppers the chance to earn a free turkey this holiday season. Giant Eagle shoppers who spend $300+ can earn a free small turkey (8-15.99 lbs.), while those who spend $400+ can earn a free large turkey (16+ lbs.) Any purchases consumers make between October 17 and November 9 are eligible for the free turkey, and shoppers must sign up or login with their Giant Eagle rewards cards to earn their free turkey.
BJ’s: BJ’s Wholesale Club is giving its members the opportunity to also earn a free turkey this Thanksgiving. Members who spend at least $150 in the same transaction in-store, online, or on the BJ’s app between November 1-November 14 will be eligible for a free turkey. Members who qualify will receive the coupon for their free turkey in the BJ’s app as early as November 16, and they will have until November 27 to redeem it.