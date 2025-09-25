Target releases its 2025 Top Toys List

Target has officially released its Toy Toys List ahead of the 2025 holiday season.

The retailer is focused on affordability, trendy favorites, and classic brands this holiday season.

Target has thousands of toys available for $20 or less.

It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays!

Target has officially announced its 2025 Bullseye’s Top Toys List, highlighting affordability, classics, and trendy favorites ahead of the holiday season.

"Our Bullseye's Top Toys List is a big part of the holiday experience for millions of families, and this year's list has something for everyone," Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of merchandising for Fun101, Target, said in a news release.

"As curators of fun, we've handpicked the hottest new toys from the top brands — including hundreds of exclusives and thousands priced under $20 — to bring the magic of play to life. We're making it easy for every family to find something special to gift at a great price this season."

Find your favorites

Target has divided its Top Toys List into different categories to make shopping easier for consumers. These include: Game On, Build It, Imagine, Learn & Adventure, Figure of Fun, Future Foodies, FAO Schwarz Finds, Ready, Set, Roll, and Friends & Heroes.

Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect to find on this year’s list:

Nintendo Switch 2 Console + Mario Kart World Bundle: $499.99

Barbie Hearth & Hand Townhouse Playset: $149.99

Target Toy Shopping Cart: $19.99

Bluey Interactive Siblings Plush - 2pk: $49.99

PAW Patrol Fire Rescue Deluxe FireTruck Toy Vehicle: $59.99

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Interactive Dollhouse: $99.99

LEGO 3 in 1 Record Player with Flowers: $25.49

Razor A 2 Wheel Kick Scooter: $39.49

Ms. Rachel Emotions Learning Doll Stuffed Animal: $29.99

NERF Cobalt Fury Toy Blaster: $17.99

Kinetic Sand Sanyland Folding Sandbox: $34.99

Play-Doh Super Slice Cake Playset: $29.99

Target is also touting thousands of toys available for $20 or less, and a selection of toys available for $5.

See the toys in stores

In addition, Target will be hosting in-store demos from November 8 through December 21 to highlight the top toys of the holiday season. These free demonstrations will be held every weekend, with the goal of helping shoppers make their holiday shopping a bit easier.

All of Target’s holiday buys are available online, in stores, and on the Target mobile app.