Forecasters warn of potential severe weather around Easter weekend

🌪️ Storm systems colliding over the Plains and moist Gulf air are setting the stage for possible tornado and thunderstorm outbreaks.

🌤️ High pressure over the Southeast is fueling instability, creating favorable conditions for severe weather.

📅 Next two weeks may be quiet, but a new outbreak is possible around Easter weekend, April 19–20.

As spring storms ramp up across the U.S., meteorologists are keeping a close eye on conditions developing across the Plains and Southeast, where a collision of systems is increasing the potential for severe thunderstorms and tornado outbreaks.

According to forecasters, strong high pressure in the Southeast is pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, while storm activity pushes into the Plains—an atmospheric setup that frequently leads to violent weather.

“We do not anticipate an active severe weather scenario over the next one to two weeks,” said AccuWeather lead forecaster Paul Pastelok, “but another outbreak will be possible again around Easter weekend, on April 19 to 20.”

While the immediate forecast is relatively quiet, the warning serves as an early heads-up for those traveling or planning events over the holiday weekend. Historically, mid- to late April marks the start of peak tornado season across parts of the South and Midwest.

Meteorologists will continue to monitor models closely as the holiday approaches, urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and review emergency preparedness plans in advance.